- Floki Inu price lost over 10% in the past 72 hours.
- The movement of FLOKI between addresses is currently at a three-month high.
- Albeit minimal, the last ten days have seen the most realized gains on-chain since the end of February this year.
Floki Inu price has had a rough run, just like the rest of the crypto market, but investors seem to be bouncing back. Regardless, the meme coin needs to see more bullishness from the market in order to support these investors’ attempt at triggering recovery.
Floki Inu price is having a hard time
Floki Inu price is currently trading at $0.00003143 after slipping by more than 10% on the charts in the last three days. Since the beginning of May, the cryptocurrency has seen significant fluctuation but has not been able to sustain any green candlesticks. While the meme coin is still struggling to breach the key barrier at $0.00003790, investors somehow seem to be enjoying profits again.
FLOKI/USD 1-day chart
The on-chain realized profit/loss indicator shows that over the last few days, investors have realized gains. The last time this happened was towards the end of February, after which investors’ activity slowed down considerably.
However, these gains also point towards selling since profits or losses can only be realized once they are sold back for their current value. While it is a good thing that the investors are observing profits over losses, they are still the effect of selling, which, if increased, could end up being detrimental to the price.
Floki Inu realized profits
As is, FLOKI supply has begun changing hands at a good pace. The velocity, which measures the rate at which one token goes through addresses, is presently at a three-month high. This suggests that the network activity is currently strong as more tokens are moving around, indicating investors are conducting transactions on-chain.
Floki Inu velocity
Thus the realized profits and higher on-chain activity from investors do point towards Floki Inu holding the potential to rally further and breach the resistance level at $0.00003790.
Flipping this level into a support floor would also provide FLOKI with the boost it needs to rally further. However, a rejection of the same level could leave the meme coin vulnerable to a decline below $0.00003000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
China coin narrative in play as Coinbase CEO warns of restrictive US crypto policies
Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, shared his thoughts on restrictive US crypto policies in an opinion editorial published by Market Watch on Tuesday.
Ethereum holders pull $1 billion in ETH off exchanges hinting retail-led rally
Ethereum holdings in exchange wallets declined by $1.04 billion between May 8 and May 31. Interestingly, while large wallet investors have shed their Ether holdings, the altcoin got redistributed to addresses with less than 1 ETH.
Dogecoin price action hints DOGE can reverse its bearish trend
Dogecoin (DOGE) price presents a potential for trend reversal provided a certain set of conditions are met. These conditions involve overcoming key hurdles for DOGE bulls and seeing momentum indicators flip bullish on lower time frames.
PEPE price to drop another 15% as altcoin winter is only halfway finished
PEPE price is feeling the frost and cold of the altcoin winter that continues with some notable slides in price valuation in the altcoin space. After price action dropped below $0.0014700, traders must have understood that a turnaround would only occur at a high supportive level.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.