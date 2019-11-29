- One of the largest financial institutions in the world, Fidelity set to reward its employees in digital currencies.
- Fidelity will be working with TokenSoft, who will be responsible for the token issuance.
Fidelity Investments, one of the largest financial institutions in the world by reported assets under management (AuM), is reportedly set to be rewarding its employees in digital currencies.
According to sources close to the mater, the conglomerate is using a token based on the ERC-1404 token standard to reward its employees. Fidelity’s Center for Applied Technology (FCAT) are reported to be leading the project, the firms research and development arm.
It is also noted that TokenSoft is also responsible for the issuance of the BBT digital token demanded by Fidelity to help develop a crypto-centric rewards program for employees. In an official Medium post, TokenSoft stated:
Post issuance, TokenSoft integrated the BBT token contract into TokenSoft’s Token Administration Platform which can be used by financial institutions like Fidelity.
