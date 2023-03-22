- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during the FOMC press conference, stated that inflation coming down has a long way to go.
- Powell addresses the ongoing banking crisis in the United States, saying the Fed thinks recent banking events will result in tighter credit conditions.
- The crypto market was expected to take a bullish stance following the 25 bps “dovish hike”, however, Bitcoin price fell below $27,500 soon after.
During a press conference following the 25 basis points hike, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome stated that the Fed is going to continue reducing its balance sheet and will closely monitor incoming data, actual and expected effects of tighter credit conditions.
Talking about the banking conditions in the United States, the Fed chair stated that the recent banking event, i.e., the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank, will lead to tighter credit conditions.
The comments came after the Fed, in its policy statement of the interest rate hike earlier, noted that “the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient”. Powell further stated,
“We are undertaking thorough review to see if we need to strengthen regulation.”
During the press conference, Powell also added that at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he heard a significant number of people anticipating tightening credit conditions. This, according to Powell, might mean that the monetary tightening has lesser work to do.
Powell further stated that the inflation is still above the goal of 2% and that the pressure continues to run high, looking at the recent inflation readings. He added that the process of getting the inflation down still has a long way to go and that it would be bumpy.
Further discussing inflation Powell noted that long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored and that the decisions going forward will be taken meeting by meeting.
The crypto market digests Fed decision
Over the last few days, Bitcoin price noted a significant rally, which indicated that the biggest cryptocurrency had decoupled itself from the broader economic conditions. As a result, the 25 bps rate hike was expected to push BTC towards $30,000, consequently resulting in the crypto prices rising.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
However, at the time of writing, following Powell’s remarks, the Bitcoin price declined by more than 2% to bring the cryptocurrency to trade at $27,500. This is converse to the initial reaction where BTC noted a spike to $28,870. Going forward, the crypto asset could witness some volatility but is expected to maintain its presence above the $27,000 mark to avert panic in the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices seesaw ahead of the Fed’s decision on rate hike
The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates while facing the tough task of tackling the banking crisis. Economists expect the central bank to increase its target rate range to 4.75% -5%, although there is a debate as some believe the Fed will not raise its rates at all. Bitcoin price rally steadied above the $28,000 level after yielding nearly 15% gains over the past week.
Aptos Price Forecast: This key level will determine if APT will rally 20% or crash 40%
Aptos price lacks directional bias as it consolidates below a critical hurdle. This level is key in determining where APT will head next. Investors need to wait for confirmation before making their decision. Aptos price rallied 554% between December 30, 2022, and January 26, 2023. This massive uptrend set up a local top at $20.40, resulting in a reversal that pushed APT down by 52%.
These altcoins could yield massive gains after Cardano and XRP prices rally this alt season
While large market capitalization assets Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady, altcoins like Cardano and XRP have yielded double-digit gains overnight. Crypto experts believe Bitcoin’s rising dominance signals the popcorn effect is close, gains will continue spilling over in altcoins like Cardano (ADA) , XRP and Cosmos Hub’s ATOM.
XRP price tags $0.49 as Ripple bulls make a comeback
Ripple, one of the largest altcoins by market capitalization, witnessed a massive run up to the $0.49, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision. The recent updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and the banking crisis have turned market participants bullish on XRP and cryptocurrencies.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.