- Fantom price faced a rejection to fall nearly 30% as a breakout proved premature.
- FTM could drop 25% to provide another buying opportunity around $0.6467 as broader markets dump.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis would occur upon a break and close above $1.2350.
Fantom (FTM) price was not an exception on Tuesday, dumping alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. With altcoins taking their cues from Bitcoin (BTC) price, the only difference is that even if the pioneer cryptocurrency started to correct, and with it FTM price, the altcoin would only be attractive if it completed its downswing.
Also Read: Fantom price set to revisit $1.77 as co-founder teases new achievements for the FTM blockchain
Fantom price likely to make a healthy 25% drop
Fantom price is down around 30% after a rejection from the $1.2350 resistance. The bold uptrend was cut short as the breakout proved premature. Amid an ongoing reversal, Fantom price could drop 25% to $0.6467 before the bulls pounce at FTM again.
Multiple technical indicators support the odds for further downside momentum, starting with the nose-diving Relative Strength Index (RSI) that showed falling buyer momentum. The volume indicator is also in the red, a sign of a growing bearish sentiment.
If the $0.6467 support fails to hold, the Fantom price could test the supply zone (turned bullish breaker) that extends from $0.4597 to $0.6081. A break and close below its midline of $0.5346 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend likely slipping below the $0.4000 psychological level.
FTM/USDT 3-day chart
Based on the position of the RSI above 50, coupled with the positive Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms, FTM bulls still have a play in the market. If this trader cohort buys the correction at rates around $0.8000, the recovery rally could come sooner than expected.
A decisive candlestick close above $1.2350 on the three-day time frame would invalidate the short-term bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum drops further as Bitcoin’s decline, uncertainty over ETF weigh
Ethereum's price reached a low of $3,362 on Tuesday after a decline in Bitcoin sent a large part of the crypto market into the red zone. ETH started the second quarter in the red, although historical data suggests that Q2 has been an averagely good month for the largest altcoin.
Solana leads altcoin pack with $6.1 million in inflows from institutional investors
Solana leads Polkadot, Cardano, XRP and other altcoins with $6.1 million in institutional capital inflows last week, data from Coinshares shows. Digital asset investment products noted $862 million in inflows, with Bitcoin leading and only $18.3 million directed towards altcoins.
Ethena airdrop goes live as MarkerDAO proposes to allocate $600 million into USDe and sUSDe
Decentralized finance protocol Ethena’s (ENA) total value locked (TVL) surged more than 1,700% since the beginning of the year to over $1.57 billion on Tuesday as high yield and airdrop fuel growth in its ecosystem.
US Dollar strength could be one of the reasons why Bitcoin could crash more
Bitcoin’s forecasted sell signal has yielded a 7.21% correction so far. The fast-approaching halving could also add credence to the ongoing downtrend in BTC. From a macroeconomic perspective, the US Dollar Index shows that it has not done climbing higher.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.