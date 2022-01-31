Facebook parent Meta to allow anyone to use its crypto patents

- Meta has joined the body that promotes the unrestricted use of technology in the crypto sector.
- Formerly known as Facebook, the firm has agreed not to enforce its patents except for litigation.
- The Alliance was founded by Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and major crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken.
- The intellectual property rights to Diem have been sold to Silvergate banks as Meta winds down the project.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has joined Jack Dorsey’s crypto alliance to allow the use of its cryptocurrency patents. The firm is winding down its stablecoin Diem and selling its intellectual property rights to a leading crypto bank.
Meta joins Square’s Crypto Open Patent Alliance
Formerly Facebook, Meta has joined Square’s trade body, the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) that promotes the unrestricted use of innovative technology and crypto patents, except for litigation. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey founded the Alliance.
Several cryptocurrency firms, including Coinbase, Kraken, BitPay and Lisk, joined COPA in its efforts to power innovative crypto projects through access to patents.
Meta has decided not to enforce its core patents, fostering innovation in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Meta recently sold its intellectual property rights for stablecoin Diem to Silvergate banks. The metaverse firm is winding down its stablecoin project. Meta is ready to allow developers in the cryptocurrency ecosystem to build using its crypto patents.
The metaverse firm could pay Diem’s investors with the $200 million raised from the sale of the intellectual property rights.
Max Sills, General manager at COPA, was quoted as saying:
Companies large and small can encourage innovation by collaborating on fundamental infrastructure. This is one step further to advancing COPA’s mission, which is to remove legal obstacles so cryptocurrency can become the backbone for transferring value anywhere in the world.
Meta has put its plans to venture into the digital payment ecosystem through stablecoin Diem to rest and joined the COPA board as a voting member.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price set for $100 as crypto markets look to the upside
Solana price saw its bullish reversal stop short on Sunday and is now nearing the monthly S2 support level again at $89.28. Although ASIA PAC equity and European indices are firmly in the green, the sentiment has not spilled over to US futures and cryptocurrencies yet.
Polkadot price screams buy as DOT readies for 46% breakout
Polkadot price has been teetering off a crucial support level since January 22. This consolidation seems to be vital to triggering a new leg-up for DOT. Therefore, investors need to position themselves to capitalize on this potential upswing.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Russian Security Council says Bitcoin ban could backfire while BTC price teases bearish shift
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation revealed plans to ban cryptocurrency issuance and related activities. The former President of Russia criticized the plan.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.