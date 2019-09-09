Facebook have told U.S. senators that the initial basket of currencies that will back its Libra cryptocurrency are likely to include the U.S. dollar (USD), euro (EUR), Yen (JPY), British pound (GBP) and Singapore dollar (SGD).
Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner was said to be concerned that China may push the Libra Association to include the yuan in the so-called stable coin. China has encouraged governments to include its currency in their reserve holdings, Warner said, asking Facebook to commit to excluding it from the Libra basket according to reports from Bloomberg.
Facebook commented “Any decision whether to add a new currency to the Libra Reserve would be made based on all the facts and circumstances at the time, including any direct or indirect regulatory restrictions,” .
“We understand that the Libra Association will not offer the Libra digital currency in any jurisdiction until it has fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals in that jurisdiction,”
So there you have it the basket of currencies may exclude the CNY or CNH. There are still some other hurdles for the Libra association to overcome and that includes satisfying US and Swiss regulators with the extra requested documents.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD oscillates in a wide range - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $180.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps above $3.8 amid strong bullish momentum
EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.
Ripple (XRP) price analysis: Manages to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had sunk into on Friday
Ripple is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Today it is in third place among all cryptocurrencies. Its capitalization exceeds $18.5 billion. XRP offers a simpler and more affordable way to exchange currencies, trying to replace existing methods.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.