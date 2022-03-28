After almost three months of choppy price action bitcoin is much closer to breaking out to the upside than the downside.

Price contraction is followed by expansion

So far, February is an inside month and March is a potential inside month. An inside month is where the high-to-low price range of each month is contained within the range of the prior month of January. If March closes inside the price range of February, we’ll have a double inside month setup, preparing the way for possibly an even more explosive move.

Watch for decisive breakout

A decisive break out of the inside month can be used as a trigger for entry as it is indicating that a continuation of the larger uptrend is likely. February’s high was approximately $45,862 (specific price may vary slightly depending on data source). A daily close above February’s high will confirm a breakout.

Subsequently, Bitcoin has a shot at an eventual new high and certainly a test of prior highs.

Supporting evidence: