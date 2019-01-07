EverMarkets Exchange (EMX)’s derivatives platform opens doors to worldwide traders except the United States

EMX currently offers a Bitcoin-based perpetual swap contract and a U.S. 500 Equity Index perpetual swap.

The company will in the future expand to cover assets like gold, crude oil, and other cryptos.

A new entrant in the crypto and traditional markets EverMarkets Exchange (EMX)’s derivatives platform will allow investors to bet not just on Bitcoin but also other traditional assets. The exchange is a brainchild of Palo Alto, a California-based startup first opened the exchange towards the end of June. However, only a restricted audience was allowed to access the services. The current launch opens the platform to the entire world apart from the people in the United States.

The co-founder of the platform Craig Austin while speaking to CoinDesk said that his company wants to give investors access to a “worldwide market.” The platform offers derivatives trading for both crypto and traditional assets. At the same time, it considers itself an “institutional-grade” platform

"We kind of over the last year and a half-built one platform to let traders from around the world trade global markets collateralized in cryptocurrency,” said Austin. “That’s the key idea for us, to let anyone in the world outside the U.S. to send cryptocurrencies to a marketplace and get exposure to the world market, so not just cryptocurrencies but also equity markets.”

Currently, EMX offers a couple of products, the first being a Bitcoin-based perpetual swap contract and the second is a U.S. 500 Equity Index perpetual swap (based on the S&P 500). The company will in the future expand its products to cover assets like gold, crude oil, and other cryptos