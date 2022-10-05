- The members of parliament adopted a resolution calling on member states’ coordination for crypto assets’ taxation.
- The resolution also suggested the adoption of blockchain technology for more transparent and efficient tax collection.
- The crypto market noted the recovery of more than $47 billion in the last 24 hours after days of sideways movement.
Crypto regulation is undoubtedly one of the bigger concerns for governments worldwide, with crypto taxation equally a grave concern. While many other countries have already implied taxes on crypto transactions, the European Parliament is finally taking its first step in that direction.
EP brings taxes to crypto
The European Parliament (EP) members voted on a non-binding resolution on October 4, which sets out a framework for the crypto market. Receiving over 91.3% votes in favor of its passing, the resolution observed only seven votes against it.
This resolution works two ways within the crypto market, first by targeting crypto assets for uniform taxation and secondly by employing blockchain technology for executing taxation services.
In the case of digital asset taxes, the resolution read,
“...crypto assets must be subject to fair, transparent and effective taxation. It also invites authorities however to consider a simplified tax treatment for occasional or small traders and small transactions.”
In order to make this happen, the resolution suggested the identification of policies regarding tax evasion in the field of crypto assets along with the development of a clear and broadly accepted definition of crypto assets.
Furthermore, the development of an intelligible definition of a taxable event was also suggested. According to the resolution,
“The conversion of a crypto asset into a fiat currency might be the more appropriate choice and it asks the Commission to specifically assess this option, along with a more general one concerning the identification of possible taxable events.”
In addition to taxing crypto assets, the resolution also identified blockchain as a key and efficient tool. The resolution suggested leveraging its technology in order to automate tax collection and increase transparency by limiting corruption.
The crypto market makes a move
Having barely moved since September 19, the crypto market has noted no major fluctuation until Tuesday. Rising by 5.36%, the total crypto market capitalization recovered by $47.41 billion to reach $928 billion.
Although the market cap is still far away from the $1 trillion mark, the psychological level has consistently proven to be a trend-flipping zone in the past.
Crypto market capitalization
However, the presence of Parabolic SAR’s black dots below the candlesticks does highlight an active uptrend which, if sustained, could push the market cap to $1 trillion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why patience will help provide a better entry for XRP investors
XRP price consolidates within an ascending parallel channel. RIpple price shows less volume than the previous bull run, while the Relative Strength Index shows resistance. Invalidation of the countertrend thesis is a breach above $0.51.
ApeCoin price is likely to fall flat towards $4 for these reasons
ApeCoin price shows resistance under two crossing moving averages. APE price shows a tapering look on the Volume Profile pattern but breached extremely oversold territories on the Relative Strength Index.
Ethereum breaches 11-month-old resistance as Fidelity raises $5 million with its new ETH Index Fund
The Ethereum Index Fund from Fidelity warranted a minimum investment of $50,000, with total sales reaching $5 million. The asset manager’s new Index Fund will track the Fidelity Ethereum Index PR and is only available to accredited investors.
DOGE jumps by 7.3% as Elon Musk revives $44 billion Twitter deal to prevent trial
Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the social media giant, Twitter, has been one of the most talked about acquisitions in the last few years. While the SpaceX CEO seemed enthusiastic about transforming the platform to promote free speech, he announced that he was backing out only a few weeks after initial discussions.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.