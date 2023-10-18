- Ethereum price has failed to breach the 50- and 200-day EMAs for about two months.
- Whale addresses holding over 1 million ETH now hold 32.3% of the entire circulating supply.
- Whales are likely to accumulate as they may see a prospect of a rally.
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
Ethereum price downtrend could end soon
Ethereum price trading at $1,568 bounced off the support line at $1,533 earlier last week to increase slightly. However, the altcoin failed to breach through the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Had it managed to do so, ETH would have been closer to reclaiming the resistance level marked at $1,686 into a support floor.
Nevertheless, Ethereum price still has a shot at recovery, looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The indicator is hovering in the bearish zone around the neutral mark at 50.0, and upon further recovery, this line would be flipped into a support floor. This would then suggest a bullish signal has been confirmed.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
But if the bullish signal is not confirmed and the $1,533 support is lost, the bullish thesis would be invalidated and Ethereum price could fall below the $1,500 mark.
Ethereum whales could prevent a decline
The chances of the Ethereum price falling do exist, but the investors’ behavior would act as a shield protecting the altcoin from a bearish wave. This is evident in the way the whale holders are acting. Even though ETH is not a whale-centric coin, the whales play a major role in the price action since they are the biggest investors.
According to data from Santiment, the addresses holding more than 1 million ETH in their wallets have consistently accumulated and now hold about 32.3% of the entire circulating supply. This is the highest concentration of ETH in these addresses since July 2016, marking a seven-year high.
What is to be noted here is that this is not random accumulation, as one can note from the chart below that these whales began actively loading ETH right around mid-August when the Ethereum price fell. Since then, the total holdings have risen by more than 1.5% and are still growing.
Ethereum whale holdings
This will have a bullish impact on Ethereum price, which is exactly what is needed at the moment to push the altcoin back above $1,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON surpasses 190 million accounts while TVL extends uptrend
TRON (TRX) has surpassed 190 million total accounts. The chain has observed a steadily increasing daily user base, reaching its annual peak in June 2023 with 3.8 million active users.
Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin price after false ETF approval rumors
Bitcoin (BTC) price suffered a major pump-and-dump on Monday after false reports of a spot ETF approval. However, a short-term uptrend is in play in the daily time frame, and this could kick-start a pullback.
Ethereum co-founder moved millions to Gemini around ETF frenzy
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made a 14.93 million USDC deposit in Gemini on Monday. Buterin’s crypto transfers are part of a broader series of transactions after a deposit made to Coinbase two days before.
Solana loses $100 million in TVL over 24 hours after Lido bids farewell
Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) experienced a drop of $100 million in a single day on Tuesday. Lido Finance, a liquid staking provider, announced its intention to discontinue on Solana.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.