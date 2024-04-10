- Van Eck's CEO says Ethereum ETFs are less likely to be approved in May because the SEC has remained silent.
- Following the crypto market correction, Ethereum is down 3.8% as ETH's long liquidations have topped Bitcoin's.
- EigenLayer's launch on Ethereum Mainnet could add momentum to DeFi's liquid restaking boom.
Ethereum (ETH) is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving and a potential spot ETH approval. However, on Tuesday, Jan Van Eck, CEO of investment firm Van Eck, stated that the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) silence already indicates a negative outcome as the May 23 deadline for a decision approaches.
Read more: Ethereum could be set for growth as Vitalik Butein shares update on its future
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETF approval, low transaction fees, restaking boom
In the wake of a rally that saw ETH tagging $3,730, a general market correction has forced the largest altcoin back to a previous consolidation range formed in March. Here are the recent ETH market movers:
- Jan Van Eck, CEO of investment firm Van Eck, has said that the SEC's approval of a spot Ethereum ETF by the May deadline is unlikely as the regulator has yet to respond to filings. "We've filed our S1, and we haven't heard anything. So that's kind of a sign. It won't happen without getting the disclosure documents in order," he said to CoinDesk. The SEC faces a May 23 deadline to decide whether or not to approve Van Eck's spot Ethereum ETF filing.
Unlike Bitcoin ETF applications, which the SEC commented on and engaged institutions about before approval in January, the SEC hasn't commented on Ethereum ETF filings. As a result, other analysts like Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have also expressed similar sentiments to Jan's, lowering their odds of an ETH ETF approval in May to 25%. However, Grayscale's chief legal officer, Craig Salm, has previously stated that silence from the SEC doesn't hurt Ethereum's chances of approval.
Also read: Ethereum's price recovery looks imminent as ETF approval sees a glimmer hope
- While Ethereum ETFs have grabbed most of the headlines, Jan told CoinDesk that reduced transaction costs via Layer 2s and the Solana network is the most important story in crypto that people don't often talk about. He mentioned how these networks can scale, improve adoption, and keep costs predictable. Ethereum Layer 2s have enjoyed low fees since the Dencun upgrade on March 13.
- Following Jan's comment, restaking protocol, EigenLayer went live on the Ethereum Mainnet on Tuesday after accumulating $13.56 billion in total value locked (TVL) since its launch. With its Mainnet launch, Ethereum may experience increased restaking activity in addition to the boom of liquid restaking tokens already making waves on its blockchain. EigenLayer also launched the EigenDA, an actively validated service that aims to address Ethereum's data availability problems by "ushering in an era of cost-effective scalability."
Technical analysis: Ethereum could test the $3,406 support
Ethereum's price resumed a consolidating move on Wednesday after a bearish move that saw it shed nearly 4% of its value in the past 24 hours. The move indicates liquidity is still being collected after the bullish spike on Monday.
Read more: Ethereum on course to post weekly losses as debate over security status continues
While Ethereum's price movement mimics that of the general crypto market - as many altcoins have also been consolidating - its long traders have been affected the most by the market correction. ETH long liquidations crossed $60 million on Wednesday, higher than that of Bitcoin long traders despite lesser volume, according to data from Coinglass. As a result, long traders may exercise more caution while leaving room for bears to prevail.
ETH/USDT 1-hour chart
If this happens, ETH will likely break the $3,406 support. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $3,483.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI safety group proposes criminal liability on developers, tokens suffer steep declines in prices
An AI Policy group lobbying for stringent rules on Artificial Intelligence, the Center for AI Policy, published a Model Legislation document for the Congress and policymakers’ reference.
Sui price extends losses, shrugging off creator's venture into Web3 gaming
Sui creator Mysten Labs announced the launch of a handheld gaming device SuiPlay0X1 on Wednesday. The device supports Web3 and Web2 games across PC and mobile, fueling the gaming narrative.
XRP price faces bearish signals while Ripple opens applications for XRPLedger grants program
XRP price is testing psychologically important support at $0.60 on Wednesday. Ripple announced the launch of its XRPLedger grants program, inviting applications from developers.
Arbitrum could face 20% correction as ARB upside looks capped
Arbitrum (ARB) price has breached its consolidation phase that existed for the most part of January, February and March, signaling the start of a potential downtrend after the March second-week crash.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.