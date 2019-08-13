Ethereum will surge above $1,000: Social Media Survey Reveals

54% of crypto enthusiasts believe Ethereum will rise above $1,000 again.

Ethereum dives a subtle 0.11% on the day amid rising bear influence.

A recently concluded survey by “An Altcoin Trader’s Handbook” author Nik Patel on one of the leading social media platforms, Twitter revealed that cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe in Ethereum’s ability to surge above $1,000 again. The survey saw 5,400 crypto enthusiasts vote for Ether’s next price action.

According to the results of the survey, 54% of the correspondents supported Ethereum price capacity to rebound above $1,000. 34% of the enthusiasts were outrightly bearish with a strong ‘NO”. At the same time, 12% of the total number were unbothered by the survey and did not participate.

Read also: You will wait longer for a Bitcoin ETF: The US SEC postpones VanEck proposal

Ethereum has a market value of $211 at the time of press. The intraday live rates show Ethereum having dived a subtle 0.11% on the day. CoinMarketCap data shows Ethereum with a $22 billion market cap and a 24-hour trading volume of $5.5 billion. Ethereum continues to hold the third spot on the market head of Ripple’s XRP.