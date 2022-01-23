MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon prepares for an additional 17% drop

- MATIC price has formed a bearish chart pattern, suggesting another 17% fall is in the offing.
- Polygon could drop toward $1.245 before a rebound can be expected.
- Moving forward, the bulls will need to revisit $1.978 to avoid further losses.
MATIC price has presented a bearish chart formation that suggests a pessimistic narrative for the layer 2 token. An additional 17% plunge may be on the radar for Polygon following a break below a critical level of support.
MATIC price drops below crucial line of defense
MATIC price has sliced below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders chart pattern at $1.970 on the 12-hour chart on January 21, putting a bearish target of $1.245 on the radar.
The increase in selling pressure forced Polygon to cower below the critical support line which acted also as the neckline of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.970, coinciding with the 200 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). This move had a huge impact on MATIC price, as the token has since lost 24% of its value.
While MATIC price continues to lose its strength, Polygon could continue sliding lower toward the first line of defense at the September 18 high at $1.440.
An additional foothold may emerge at the October 2 high at $1.352 before Polygon drops toward the pessimistic target at $1.245, which coincides with the September 23 high.
Lower levels are not expected to be targeted, but if a surge in sell orders occurs, Polygon may fall toward the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $0.978 before rebounding.
MATIC/USDT 12-hour chart
If buying pressure increases, Polygon may target the first level of resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.721, then toward the neckline of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.970, coinciding with the 200 twelve-hour SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Bigger aspirations may aim for the 21 twelve-hour SMA at $2.09 next, then at $2.235, where the 50 twelve-hour SMA and 100 twelve-hour SMA intersect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptos enter buy zone
Bitcoin price has made a significant dip this week, dropping more than 11% and returning levels not trades since August 2021. Etheruem price hits new three-month lows, threatens a return to the $2,300 value area. XRP price looks determined to push lower to the $0.65 support zone before generating another bull run.
Loopring, NEAR and Harmony among the biggest losers as crypto bloodbath intensifies
Altcoins suffered double-digit losses in the recent crypto bloodbath. The recent spike in altcoin prices was followed by a correction for Loopring, Harmony and NEAR. The losses nursed by altcoins were accompanied by a wave of selling pressure across exchanges.
Shiba Inu price set to crash by 70% as critical support weakens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to be controlled by bears after the dead-cat bounce in stock markets yesterday evening. With the Nasdaq closing sharply lower, giving up earlier gains, cryptocurrencies are being dragged into a selloff on its coattails, and bearish headwinds persist.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO ready to return to $0.25
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is withstanding the current market headwind not that great. It has already lost over 50% of its value from the highs, and CRO could be set to lose another 30% as essential support is being breached.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.