Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan

- JP Morgan analysts have predicted that Ethereum will likely outperform Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies post its EIP-4844.
- The upgrade is expected to lower Ethereum transaction cost for users and drive Ether’s adoption.
- Analysts have predicted Ethereum price rally to the zone between $3,400 and $3,800 in the first quarter of 2024.
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports. The bullish thesis for ETH stems from the upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade to Ether’s blockchain.
The upgrade will power proto-danksharding on the Ethereum chain and reduce transaction costs for users. Find out more here.
Also read: When is EIP-4844, and why is it considered the biggest game changer for Ethereum?
Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin with this upgrade
The Ethereum network’s most anticipated upgrade following the Merge is proto-danksharding, EIP-4844. The upgrade is expected to reduce transaction costs and boost throughput, two of the key challenges faced by the ETH blockchain presently.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Etheruem has stressed the importance of reducing ETH transaction fees on several occasions during interviews. Core developers are therefore focused on tackling the challenge with EIP-4844, in the first quarter of 2024.
According to a research note by banking giant JP Morgan’s analysts, this upgrade in itself is expected to boost the altcoin’s adoption and help ETH outperform Bitcoin and its crypto competitors.
According to TheBlock, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note,
We believe that next year Ethereum will re-assert itself and recapture market share within the crypto ecosystem. The main catalyst is the EIP-4844 upgrade or Protodanksharding, which is expected to take place during the first half of 2024.
Ethereum price rally to $3,800 likely in 2024
Crypto analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe analyzed the Ethereum price chart and predicted an ETH price rally to the range between $3,400 and $3,800 in the first quarter of 2024.
ETH/USDT 3-day chart
The analyst notes that Ethereum price made a positive support and resistance flip at the $2,125 mark. Even if Ethereum price corrects to the $1,900 level, a run up to $3,400 is expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum revenue could double to $5 billion and fee may fall to $0.01 in 2024: Bitwise prediction
While 2024 is expected to be Bitcoin's year in more ways than one, it will also bear a significant impact on Ethereum price and network. But in its own way, the home of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is predicted to make an impact on the market by likely improving the overall operations and financials of the network.
JPMorgan speculated of “shorting the market”; Bank triples crypto team even as CEO asks for ban
Bitcoin has had many criticisms throughout its history, which have significantly decreased over the past couple of months. However, some, such as JPMorgan Chase's CEO, still stood by their opinion, at least in words. The bank's actions, on the other hand, suggest a completely different situation developing internally.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs topic catch steam after FOMC, BlackRock says minutes were a 'green light for investors'
Bitcoin Spot exchange-traded funds have become a hot topic on X once again, this time not resulting from bold assertions from ETF specialists with Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas. It comes after Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered his speech at the FOMC meeting.
BONK price rallies 30% in a day as Coinbase announces potential listing of the meme coin
BONK price, in an interesting turn of events, had a bullish day as the Solana-based meme coin found support from the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. The meme coin is now set to gain support from the platform and could potentially be listed if it reaches a significant number of traders.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.