Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD additional pressure is in play following bearish pennant breach

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 1.90% the session on Tuesday. 
  • ETH/USD has been at the mercy of the bears since losing the psychological $200 price mark. 
  • The price running closer towards a big $100 price retest, which could spark further panic selling. 

 

ETH/USD weekly chart

Price action is running towards its sixth consecutive week in the red, following a bearish pennant breakout.

ETH/USD daily chart

Price action breached a critical narrow daily range, $155-145, which has had the sellers in control since. 

 

Spot rate:                  128.95

Relative change:       -2.90%

High:                          132.88

Low:                           126.80

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 129.82
Today Daily Change -2.89
Today Daily Change % -2.18
Today daily open 132.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 147.4
Daily SMA50 166.04
Daily SMA100 174.27
Daily SMA200 206.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.81
Previous Daily Low 129.71
Previous Weekly High 152.14
Previous Weekly Low 139.4
Previous Monthly High 194.8
Previous Monthly Low 132.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 148.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000

Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000

BTC/USD has fallen below the $7,000 mark, which was a key psychological level. The four-hour BTC/USD market is trending in a downward channel formation. Chainalysis released a report stating that a massive Ponzi scam triggered the drop below the $7,000-level.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday

Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday

ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ...

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000. The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints ...

More Ripple News

LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30

LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30

Litecoin battered bulls scatter into hibernation; selling activity intensifies under $40. Oversold conditions in both the long term and short term timeframes suggest ...

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location