Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD $180 beckons on breaking trendline resistance

- Ethereum recovery remains sluggish below $160 resistance zone.
- Most technical indicators remain bullish in the course of the weekend trading on Saturday.
Spot rate: $154.89
Relative change: -0.1056
Percentage change: 0.006%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Shrinking
ETH/USD daily chart
Bullish sentiments growing for Ethereum as the full stochastic oscillator corrects from the oversold.
Ethereum must break both the resistances at $160 and the descending trendline to open the door for gains heading to $180.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum grinds closer to a falling wedge pattern breakdown.
The 50 SMA at $150 is in line to offer support in addition to $145, $140 and $130.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum trend has a bullish bias in the short term, trendline support continues to be instrumental.
The price is trading above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|168.33
|Daily SMA50
|175.61
|Daily SMA100
|179.95
|Daily SMA200
|214.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.05
|Previous Daily Low
|150.76
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.49
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
