Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD $180 beckons on breaking trendline resistance

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum recovery remains sluggish below $160 resistance zone.
  • Most technical indicators remain bullish in the course of the weekend trading on Saturday.

Spot rate: $154.89

Relative change: -0.1056

Percentage change: 0.006%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

ETH/USD daily chart

Bullish sentiments growing for Ethereum as the full stochastic oscillator corrects from the oversold.

Ethereum must break both the resistances at $160 and the descending trendline to open the door for gains heading to $180.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart


 

Ethereum grinds closer to a falling wedge pattern breakdown.

The 50 SMA at $150 is in line to offer support in addition to $145, $140 and $130.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum trend has a bullish bias in the short term, trendline support continues to be instrumental.

The price is trading above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 154.9
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 155
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 168.33
Daily SMA50 175.61
Daily SMA100 179.95
Daily SMA200 214.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 158.05
Previous Daily Low 150.76
Previous Weekly High 158.05
Previous Weekly Low 132.49
Previous Monthly High 199.04
Previous Monthly Low 153.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 155.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 147.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 143.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 158.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 161.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 165.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

