Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD $180 beckons on breaking trendline resistance

Ethereum recovery remains sluggish below $160 resistance zone.

Most technical indicators remain bullish in the course of the weekend trading on Saturday.

Spot rate: $154.89

Relative change: -0.1056

Percentage change: 0.006%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

ETH/USD daily chart

Bullish sentiments growing for Ethereum as the full stochastic oscillator corrects from the oversold.

Ethereum must break both the resistances at $160 and the descending trendline to open the door for gains heading to $180.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart





Ethereum grinds closer to a falling wedge pattern breakdown.

The 50 SMA at $150 is in line to offer support in addition to $145, $140 and $130.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum trend has a bullish bias in the short term, trendline support continues to be instrumental.

The price is trading above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.