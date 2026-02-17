TRENDING:
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rallies ahead of its first anniversary 

  • Pi Network is up roughly 5% on Tuesday, with bulls targeting a move above the 50-day EMA.
  • PiScan data indicate that large wallet investors have acquired nearly 4 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours.
  • The technical outlook for Pi Network centers on the 50-day EMA, which serves as the immediate resistance level.
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.1800 at the time of writing on Tuesday, recording nearly 5% gains so far. On-chain data indicate that large wallet investors, commonly known as whales, have accumulated approximately 4 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours. Technically, Pi Network could extend its tally with a decisive breakout of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). 

Pi Network gains demand ahead of first release anniversary

Piscan data shows two large value withdrawals of 1.99 million PI tokens each over the last 24 hours, reflecting heightened demand from whales. The sudden increase in whale activity aligns with the upcoming first anniversary of the open-net release on Friday (February 20). 

Pi Network transactions. Source: PiScan

Pi Network eyes extend gains amid rising bullish momentum

Pi Network has shown a sharp 20% recovery since Thursday, bouncing off the S1 Pivot Point at $0.1327. The briskly V-shaped recovery tests the 50-day EMA at 0.1767 with bulls focusing on a potential breakout. 

A decisive daily close above this level could confirm the bullish shift and extend the rally to the support-turned-resistance level, aligning with the October 11 low at $0.1919. 

The technical indicators on the daily chart remain bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 rises above the midline with more upside before reaching the overbought zone. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a steady upward trend toward the zero line as positive histograms widen, suggesting increasing bullish momentum. 

PI/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, a close below $0.1767 could cap bullish momentum, likely leading to a retest of the October 10 low at $0.1533. 

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

Editor's Picks

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.