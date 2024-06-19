- Ethereum developer Consensys announces that the US SEC has closed its investigation into the altcoin.
- The developer says the regulator will not bring charges against Ethereum.
- ETH price rose to $3,573 on Binance, SEC-related developments likely catalyzed recent gains.
Ethereum (ETH) received a free pass from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the regulator decided to drop its investigation into ETH for allegedly selling the token as a security.
Consensys, an Ethereum developer, shared the news in a tweet on Wednesday. The developer said that the SEC’s enforcement division has notified them that the investigation into Ethereum 2.0 is being closed. The SEC hasn’t officially confirmed the news.
While the XRP community has slammed the regulator for the “unequal” treatment of the two assets, the news comes as a win to Ethereum holders and the DeFi ecosystem. Ethereum climbed to a high of $3,573 on Wednesday on Binance after the news.
Ethereum survives the SEC yet again
Ethereum surged to a peak of $3,573 in response to the news of SEC ending its investigation into the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. ETH price increased nearly 1.5% on Wednesday.
Ethereum’s gains can be attributed to the end of the regulator’s scrutiny of Ethereum 2.0. In March, the SEC had reached out to firms seeking information about the Ethereum Foundations dealings. The Foundation describes itself as an organization, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Ether and related technologies.
Consensys, an Ethereum developer, announced that in response to a letter, the agency informed that it was closing its probe into Ether. This comes as a win to ETH holders awaiting the debut of Spot Ethereum ETFs, likely in July, per Bloomberg ETF analysts.
The developer unveiled the news early on Wednesday, June 19.
ETHEREUM SURVIVES THE SEC.— Consensys (@Consensys) June 19, 2024
Today we’re happy to announce a major win for Ethereum developers, technology providers, and industry participants: the Enforcement Division of the SEC has notified us that it is closing its investigation into Ethereum 2.0.
This means that the SEC…
The SEC’s probe into Ether was intended to ascertain whether the altcoin is an unregistered security. If Ethereum would turn out to be a security, it could impact the Spot Ethereum ETF, the DeFi ecosystem, Layer 2 and 3 chains and their tokens.
If Ether was deemed a security, it would have dented the DeFi and crypto ecosystem in a significant way, analysts say. Therefore, the end of the SEC’s probe into the altcoin brings welcome relief to ETH holders.
On-chain data tracker identifies whale buying
Lookonchain noted that the news of SEC closing its investigation into Ether was followed by a large-wallet investor buying $19.6 million worth of ETH. The whale bought 5,603 Ether, the data showed.
The whale wallet has withdrawn 16,604 ETH (worth around $59 million), at an average price of $3,600 from Binance since May 30, prior to the news of the investigation being closed. A reduction in the asset’s supply on exchanges eases selling pressure and is considered conducive to price gains.
After @Consensys posted that the #SEC had closed its investigation into #Ethereum 2.0, the whale bought another 5,603 $ETH($19.6M).— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 19, 2024
The whale has withdrawn 16,604 $ETH($59M) at an average price of $3,600 from #Binance since May 30.https://t.co/NYbgSJevaT pic.twitter.com/N3vsISPeyX
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Could USDT depeg following recent accusations from Consumers' Research?
A digital billboard accusing Tether of corruption was featured in Times Square. Historically, stablecoins often depeg following controversies surrounding respective parent companies. Tether recently launched a new synthetic dollar backed by gold.
Ethereum Layer 1 and 2 monthly active users surpass 25 million milestone amidst crypto bloodbath
Monthly active users on Ethereum chain’s Layer 1 and 2 projects have crossed 25 million per Token Terminal data. Despite the rise of Ethereum’s competitors like Solana, with the meme coin narrative, Ether remains relevant among traders.
ZKsync token faces massive sell-off following launch
A report from Nansen on Tuesday revealed that the top 10,000 wallets that were airdropped ZKsync's newly launched ZK token have begun selling their holdings. The price of ZK has dropped 34.5% since its inception after nearly half of the top wallets that received its airdrop on Monday sold all of their allocation.
Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Ethereum is down 3% on Tuesday as Hashdex submitted a market-weighted crypto ETF to the SEC, aiming to track the price of ETH and Bitcoin. Global investors have also increasingly purchased ETH ETFs amid declining exchange reserves.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.