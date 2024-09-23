- Ethereum is outperforming cryptocurrencies in the top 20 since the Fed reduced rates.
- The top altcoin's 16% rise comes after months of underperforming Bitcoin and Solana.
- Ethereum overcame the $2,595 resistance as traders set sights on the $2,817 key level.
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 4% on Monday following its impressive rally in the past five days since the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates by 50 basis points. ETH is currently attempting to reclaim a key support level at $2,817.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ethereum's 16% rise and open interest growth
Ethereum has put up a strong performance against Bitcoin and other top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since the Federal Reserve (Fed) reduced interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday. In the past five days since the cut, the top altcoin has risen by over 16%, while Bitcoin and Solana have only managed gains of 7% and 10%, respectively.
The rally is also supported by ETH's rising open interest (OI) in the past week. Open interest is the total number of unsettled long and short contracts in a derivatives market.
ETH's OI crossed $12.37 billion at press time and is approaching levels last seen before the market crash in early August, per Coinglass data. Rising open interest, alongside price increases, suggests confidence among investors.
ETH Open Interest
ETH's rise comes after months of underperforming Bitcoin and Solana. The ETH/BTC ratio notably reached a low last seen in April 2021 earlier last week.
Bitfinex analysts noted in a report released on Monday that ETH's recent outperformance is due to the "extreme depression in altcoin valuations and open interest that has been observed since March 2024." However, the analysts also noted that the increased open interest signals the potential for heightened volatility in the altcoin market, which ETH leads.
Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETF) posted $28.5 million in net outflows last week despite ending the week with inflows, per CoinShares data.
Ethereum targets $2,817 following move above upper rectangle boundary
Ethereum is trading around $2,670 on Monday, up 3.7% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has seen over $37 million in liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $16.06 million and $21.39 million, respectively.
On the 4-hour chart, the top altcoin overcame the $2,595 rectangle's resistance over the weekend and is attempting a move to retest the $2,817 key price level.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
A successful move above this level could help the bullish momentum, considering the $2,817 price level has previously established itself as critical support between April and August. Such a move would see ETH cross above the $3,000 psychological level and target the next resistance at $3,057.
However, a decline below the $2,595 level could cause ETH to sustain a correction toward the $2,395 support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are attempting to move below their oversold region, indicating a potential price correction.
In the short term, ETH could rise to $2,706 to liquidate positions worth $56.35 million.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price steady above key support as on-chain metric suggests bullish outlook
Ripple stabilizes and trades above a key support level on Monday after a nearly 3% rise last week. However, the on-chain data hints at a rally ahead as XRP’s open interest is rising and reaching the highest level in one month, indicating new buying is occurring.
Why is Solana’s price outlook bullish?
Coinbase announced its plans to launch cbBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin on Solana. The launch of USDS by Sky on Solana via Wormhole boosts cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin shows resilience, sets sight on $65,000 milestone
Bitcoin and Ripple have stabilized around their key support levels and positioning for potential rallies. At the same time, Ethereum has broken above its resistance barrier, signaling a bullish momentum on the horizon.
Ripple lawsuit: Pro-crypto attorney says there was intentional misconduct by SEC lawyers
Ripple lawsuit ended with a ruling that was considered a partial victory for both parties, the Securities & Exchange Commission and the payment remittance firm. The XRP holder community is digesting the final ruling with pro-crypto attorney John Deaton.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.