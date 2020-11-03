Ethereum price sits at make-or-break point while optimism grows around ETH 2.0 - Confluence Detector

- The audit results for the ETH 2.0 beacon chain is expected to be released this week.
- The 4-hour price is consolidating in an ascending triangle formation.
Ethereum’s next update, the ETH 2.0, is on the verge of its first major breakthrough. Developers announced that they are close to the long-awaited launch of the beacon chain. The delay has occurred due to an audit on a performance and security-focused signature library called blst. ConsenSys developer Ben Edgington believes that the results of the audit are expected this week.
On top of that, the Medalla Beacon Chain testnet is about to restart following a three-week pause due to validator inactivity. The total number of validators recently dropped to around 50%. It needs two-thirds to be online at all times for it to reach finality. According to Edington, the lack of validator participation is due to general testnet fatigue.
Ethereum on the verge of a breakthrough
After reaching a high of $417.30 on October 22, the premier smart contract platform dropped to $378 over the next week. After that, it went back up to $399.60 on November 2, before plummeting down to $384.50 within a session. Ethereum is currently trading for $382.65.
The four-hour chart of ETH/USD is currently consolidating in an ascending triangle formation. As per technical analysis, if the buyers take control, they should push the price up to $475. More important, it will be able to flip 50-bar SMA and 100-bar SMA ($390) from resistance to support.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The confluence detector is a handy tool that helps us visualize strong levels of resistance and support. Upon crossing the 50-bar and 100-bar SMAs, the price lacks strong resistance till $475. After that, the buyers have the license to push the price up to $500.
Ethereum confluence detector
Another interesting metric that adds to our bullish outlook is the "miner balance." This chart shows us the total number of Ethereum tokens held by miners. After dipping from 1.13 million on October 20 to 1.11 million on October 24. Since then, the balance has gone up to 1.12 million. This is a bullish sign as it shows that the miners are not selling off their tokens and choosing to hold on to it instead.
Ethereum miner balance
How can the bears take back control?
Ethereum bears can take back control by dropping the price below the ascending triangle. If this does happen, then it will be devastating for the price. The downside target for the price is near $300. The only support level of note lies at the 200-bar SMA ($375) and the $385 support wall. If the sellers manage to break below these barriers, they should easily reach $300.
Key price levels to watch
Ethereum bulls will want to break above the 50-bar SMA and 100-bar SMA ($390) to reach the $500 zone.
On the downside, the sellers will want to take the price below the 200-bar SMA ($375) and the $385 support wall to reach $300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price sits on top of massive support despite US election fears
The cryptocurrency market is expected to go through high volatility levels because of the upcoming US presidential election. Even though investors prepare for wild price movements, on-chain data shows that Bitcoin is ...
XRP whales accumulate heavily as technicals scream buy
Ripple (XRP/USD) closed the previous three days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $0.2322 on Friday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its losses before ...
Ethereum price sits at make-or-break point while optimism grows around ETH 2.0
Ethereum’s next update, the ETH 2.0, is on the verge of its first major breakthrough. Developers announced that they are close to the long-awaited launch of the beacon chain. The delay has occurred due to ...
Band Protocol price looks poised to recover as BAND technicals turn bullish
Band Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, BAND, has endured a three-month-long corrective period that has seen its price drop by nearly 78%. The cross-chain data oracles token went from trading an all-time high of $18.2 in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.