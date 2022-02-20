Ethereum price retests a stable support level, trend reversal to $3,600 likely for ETH

- Ethereum price is retesting the $2,608 to $2,812 daily demand zone, hoping for a reversal.
- A bounce off this barrier is likely to revisit the lower limit of the daily supply zone, ranging from $3,188 to $3,393.
- A daily candlestick close below $2608 will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis.
Ethereum price faced rejection from a stiff resistance barrier twice, resulting in a double-digit correction. The resulting downswing is currently bouncing off a stable support level, suggesting the possibility of a trend reversal.
Ethereum price contemplates recovery
Ethereum price encountered the daily supply zone, extending from $2,608 to $2,812 on February 9 and February 15. The bulls failed to push through this hurdle, resulting in a more than 10% correction both times.
This move pushed Ethereum price into the daily demand zone, extending from $3,188 to $3,393. This area is crucial, and ETH is more than likely to witness some sort of a bullish reaction.
From a conservative standpoint, Ethereum price might set up a lower high around the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,997. In some cases, the move could extend to retest the lower limit of the supply zone at $3,188.
On the other hand, a massively bullish outlook would require ETH to slice through the supply zone’s upper limit at $3,393 and make a run for the convergence point of the 200-day and 100-day SMAs at roughly $3,600.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Ethereum price produces a daily candlestick close below $2,608, it will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis. In such a case, investors need not fret as there is another support area ranging from $2,525 to $2,324.
Therefore, bulls have a barrage of support levels and areas to help recover losses and give the uptrend another go.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Mark Cuban is bullish on MATIC and Ethereum, despite drop in the altcoin’s price
Institutional capital inflow to altcoins continues, and Mark Cuban believes MATIC and Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin. MATIC price recently suffered a drop, and analysts predict a continuation of the downtrend.
Binance Coin price eyes retest of $475 as BNB bulls comeback
Binance Coin price has been on a steady downtrend after failing to set up a higher high. This downswing is currently stabilizing around a support level as BNB prepares for a new attempt.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price has been on a downswing for the past two days and is currently attempting to make a U-turn. There is a good chance MANA will slide lower before triggering a quick run-up.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.