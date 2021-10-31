Ethereum price readies for lift-off towards $4900 amid bull flag breakout

- ETH price is breaking higher once again, eyes fresh lifetime highs.
- A bull flag confirmation on the 4H chart calls for a fresh rally.
- RSI points south while above 50.00, keeping the upside intact.
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded cryptocurrency, is picking up fresh bids above $4300, reversing a temporary reversal seen on Saturday.
ETH price saw a brief correction from all-time highs of $4462 a day before, although the bulls are back in the game amid the ongoing optimism surrounding the Ethereum 2.0 Altair Beacon Chain update, which was done successfully with 98.7% of nodes upgraded as of early Friday.
At the press time, ETH/USD is trading virtually unchanged on the day, defending the $4300 mark, having recorded a fifth straight weekly advance.
Ethereum price eyes additional upside, with a bull flag in play
Ethereum’s four-hour chart shows that the price has broken to the upside from a bull flag formation.
The recent rally that kicked in on Friday followed by the pullback carved out the bullish continuation pattern on the said time frame.
A four-hourly candlestick closing above the falling trendline resistance at $4337 yielded the upside breakout, opening doors for an explosive rally towards the pattern target of $4910.
However, ETH bulls will need to clear the all-time highs of $4462 first to unleash the additional upside.
The next relevant topside barrier is aligned at the $4600 round figure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased from higher levels but remains well within the bullish zone, keeping ETH buyers cheerful.
ETH/USD: Four-hour chart
Should the corrective downside gather steam in the upcoming sessions, then the pattern resistance now support at $4321 will cave in on a sustained basis.
ETH bears will then aim for the upward-pointing 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4273 if the selling pressure intensifies.
The last line of defense for ETH bulls is the falling trendline (pattern) support at $4220. Acceptance below the latter will invalidate the bull flat formation, triggering a fresh downtrend in ETH price.
