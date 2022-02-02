- Ethereum price continues to hold support against the $2,500 level.
- Two primary resistance levels ahead could halt the current rally.
- Downside pressure remains, but its severity is decreasing.
Ethereum price continues to increase, extending the current rally to nine days and a gain of nearly 30% from the January 24 lows. However, near-term resistance may cause an end to the current rally.
Ethereum price faces a combination of Fibonacci and Ichimoku resistance levels
Ethereum price is currently testing the daily Kijun-Sen ($2,790) as its primary, near-term resistance. Yesterday's close was right on top of this level, and it was the first test of the Kijun-Sen as resistance since January 5 and only the second test since the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout occurred on December 27, 2021.
The two red arrows on the chart image below show an arrow pointing down on the candlestick chart and an arrow pointing up on the Composite Index. These arrows highlight a discrepancy between the price chart and the oscillator: price action has lower highs, but the oscillator has higher highs. This is a condition known as hidden bearish divergence.
Hidden bearish divergence is only valid if an instrument is in a broader downtrend – which Ethereum price is. Hidden bearish divergence is a warning sign that the pullback higher is likely to reverse with price action continuing its prior downtrend. The probability of this divergence playing out in favor of the bears' increases if it appears while price is against a strong resistance zone.
Even if Ethereum price were to move above and close above the Kijun-Sen, the 50% Fibonacci retracement would likely act as a source of resistance. However, the 50% Fibonacci retracement might be a fake-out for short-sellers. The Volume Profile in 2021 and 2022 shows that the $2,900 value area is extremely thin. In other words, Ethereum price should have an easy time moving through and above the $2,900 zone. If that occurs, the road to test $3,500 is wide open.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Downside risks remain but would require substantial selling pressure. However, significant support exists at $2,500 where the daily Tenkan-Sen and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement exist.
A close below $2,500 would invalidate any near-term bullish outlook and likely trigger a move to test the $1,800 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since its crash on January 24. The uptrend is approaching a vital resistance barrier, where it could face rejection and a potential downswing. Investors need to exercise caution with Ethereum, Ripple, therefore, and other altcoins since they might follow suit.
Crypto investors rush to buy ADA as Cardano increases overall capacity with higher block size
Input Output Hong Kong’s next parameter update for the Cardano network is set to increase the network’s capacity and throughput. This has created a spike in demand for Cardano with a 15,000% increase in whale wallets.
Solana price sets the stage for 27% crash as SOL bulls hit a dead end
Solana price has been quick to recover from the crash seen on January 20 and January 22. Since then bulls have made a comeback and SOL has recuperated most of its losses, the existence of tough resistence up ahead, however, suggests the uptrend is about to end and reverse.
Shiba Inu price could top out around $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SHIB can advance further.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.