Ethereum price to crash deeper after crypto companies abandon Silvergate

- Ethereum price shows a tight consolidation around $1,550 after a 5% decline.
- ETH has traded inside a $42 range, and a breakout could likely trigger another sharp nosedive to $1,400.
- Although the bearish outlook is plausible, it is uncertain hence a recovery rally could trigger a bounce to $1,617 in some cases.
Ethereum price lacks directional bias as it trades in a tight range after a sudden collapse on March 2. The likelihood of a continuation of this bearish trend is high, considering the weakness in the market and investor sentiment, which is largely bearish-to-neutral. With Silvergate and Eco drama taking the spotlight last week, this week is key due to the testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the announcement of Non-farm Payrolls (NFP). So, investors need to be extra cautious and perceptive of the incoming volatility as things are likely going to get dicey for crypto markets, including Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Another day, another crypto fraud misappropriating customer funds
According to Fintech Business Weekly report, a whistleblower revealed that Eco, a crypto wallet company backed by a16z and other heavy hitters, lent 100% of customer funds to firms like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo etc., to earn interest, which was then paid out to customers.
In addition to lending money to these too-big-to-fail companies, Eco, which was not FDIC-insure (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), also was reportedly ready to transfer customer funds to BlockFi. This move would push Eco’s interest rate earnings from 3%-5% to 8.6%, according to the whistleblower.
In response, Eco CEO, Andy Bromberg, refuted most of the allegations and also noted that customer funds were not transferred to BlockFi, Genesis or other DeFi protocols.
@mikulaja — despite the primary sourcing, this piece is filled with inaccuracies. You clearly had no interest in pursuing the truth and did not give us any opportunity to address many of the (untrue) allegations here. To start:— Andy Bromberg (@andy_bromberg) March 5, 2023
- Eco did not put user funds with Blockfi,… https://t.co/hCFnX6Eyhf
This development comes after Coinbase dropped Silvergate as its banking partner on March 2, which coincides with a sudden selloff in crypto markets that resulted in $234 million worth of positions getting liquidated. In terms of the amount liquidated, the March 2 event is the third largest since January 14.
Ethereum price to crumble again
Ethereum price failed to overcome the $1,677 monthly hurdle after weeks of trying. This lack of momentum or participation, combined with the Silvergate FUD, caused ETH to sink by 7% on March 2. Since then, ETH has been consolidating inside a $42 range.
As this range tightening occurs, one of two things could happen to Ethereum price. A recovery bounce that pushes ETH up to $1,600 before continuing its descent to $1,400 or a breakdown of the ongoing consolidation, resulting in a direct crash to $1,400.
The $1,429 level is the midpoint of the range created by Ethereum price as it rallied 42% in early January. Hence, this level is key in defending ETH, but a failure to hold onto this barrier could result in a steepening of the correction to $1,331. Such a move would constitute a 15% drop.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
While predicting a directional bias at uncertain times reduces the probability of the move, investors need to be patient. If Ethereum price bounces hard to a sudden spike in buying pressure, causing it to flip the $1,677 level into a support floor, it would invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, Ethereum price could attempt a rally to $1,800 or higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD
Cardano’s decentralized governance was criticized by web3 advisors. Charles Hoskinson called out the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt caused by the comments in the crypto community.
Ethereum blockchain deploys feature to help ETH users recovery crypto if they lose private keys
The Ethereum blockchain has deployed the “account abstraction” feature and this enhanced the network and made it easier for users to recover their crypto if they lose private keys to their wallet. The news of the ERC-4337 deployment will be shared at an ETHDenver-related event.
What to expect from Shiba Inu after Shytoshi raises prize pool for monthly Shiba Eternity tournament?
Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently announced an increase in the prize pool for the monthly Shiba Eternity tournament. Kusama increased the frequency of the tournaments to twice a month, fueling a bullish sentiment among SHIB ecosystem participants.
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum, race for NFT dominance with Bored Ape-parent Yuga Labs TwelveFold auction
Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains are competing for dominance in the NFT ecosystem with Yuga Lab’s auction of “The TwelveFold,” on the BTC network. The collection features 300 limited edition generative art collectibles powered by the Bitcoin blockchain network.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.