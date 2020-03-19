Ethereum Price Prediction: Ether dominance chart shows a bullish pattern under construction

Ether's better relative performance versus Bitcoin is a necessary condition for the market to develop upwards.

The ETH/BTC pair continues its upward trend despite recent declines.

Despite the signal, the crypto market is far from stable.

The Ether dominance chart shows a possible bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart.

The dominance level (the level of capitalization concerning the whole crypto segment), reached 10.84 during the past February, coinciding with the highs of the recent bullish trend of cryptocurrencies.

The figure is not as orthodox as it should be, but it is valid as a warning. The coincidence of this signal with a possible positive moment between the leaders of the crypto segment increases the possibility of an upward turn.