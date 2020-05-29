Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD breaks out into the $220 zone, will it be $230 or $210 next?

- Ethereum stalls short of $225 while Bitcoin hits a snag at $9,600; major cryptocurrencies commence gains trimming.
- Ethereum reversal from weekly highs could embrace confluence support at $220 and $208 respectively.
Ethereum price followed in the footsteps of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. BTC sprung upwards and for the first time in seven days, stepped above $9,600. Ether extended the bullish leg above Thursday’s initial resistance at $210 as well as the coveted $220. The impressive breakout eyed $230 but ETH/USD bulls lost steam short of $225. An intraday high has been reached on Friday at $224.80, leading to a minor retracement to the current market value of $221.
From a technical perspective, Ethereum is trading above the 61.8% Fib retracement level (daily range) of the last swing high at $291 to a swing low at $90.93. The price is also trading above the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA. As the gap widens between the moving averages, buyers keep increasing their positions. Other technical indicators such as the RSI and the MACD stand in favor of the bullish momentum. If the technical picture improves or stays the same, there is a possibility of Ethereum closing the week above $230 and shifting the focus to $250.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum price confluence resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $229.66 – seller congestion zone highlighted by the previous month high.
Resistance two: $231 – This zone is home to the pivot point one-week resistance two and the pivot point one-day resistance two.
Support one: $220.44 – Highlighted by the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper curve and the previous low 4-hour.
Support two: $208.91 – Home to the SAM five one-day, Bollinger Band 4-hour middle, SMA ten one-day and Fibo 38.2% one-week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
