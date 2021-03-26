- Ethereum price is nearing the lower trend line of a massive ascending parallel channel.
- Although a bounce seems likely and logical, ETH might not witness this move due to stacked resistance barriers ahead.
- A breakdown of the support level at $1,513 will indicate the start of a downtrend.
Ethereum price is treading dangerously close to the lower boundary of a technical formation. A breakout from this level could spell disaster for ETH.
Ethereum price at make-or-break point
Ethereum price has traded within the confines of an ascending parallel channel for over two months. Within this period, ETH created two higher highs and four higher lows.
Although a breakout from the lower trend line of the setup is bearish, ETH bulls seem to have defended the latest retest. Now, a bounce seems likely for the smart contracts platform token.
If the bull rally continues, Ethereum price could see a 55% upswing toward the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2,500. However, this upswing will be anything but manageable due to the multitude of supply barriers present between the current price and the target.
To confirm a solid bullish momentum, a decisive close above $1,744 coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s State Trend Resistance at $1,818 is necessary.
A successful and sustained climb above these levels suggests that Ethereum price is ready for the next leg up.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
Adding credibility to this upswing is the stark decrease in the number of daily active deposits. A 21% decrease in this metric suggests that investors are done booking profits, at least for now. Hence, this a bullish development for Ethereum price.
Meanwhile, the number of daily active addresses has not seen a massive change. Despite the recent 20% crash, the number of users interacting with the ETH blockchain remains the same, which can be viewed as a bullish sign.
Ethereum Daily Active Addresses and Daily Active Deposit chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model paints a rather bearish picture for Ethereum price.
The resistance levels are stacked on top of each other, from $1,640 to $1,784. In fact, 1.2 million addresses that previously purchased $13.25 million ETH are “Out of the Money.” Therefore, ETH price needs to break past the initial set of resistance zones and then face a cluster of underwater investors to have any chances of surging higher.
Failing to do so will add to the already grim scenario and kickstart a descent.
Ethereum IOMAP chart
To conclude, the Ethereum price seems to be facing Insurmountable odds and could slide 10% lower to $1,360 if the crucial support level at $1,510 is breached.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP locked on a 55% advance
Ripple price is unchanged this week despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency complex. The longer-term perspective supports a more bullish outlook in the coming weeks, as long as the rising trendline and the 10-week SMA repel any renewed selling pressure.
VeChain sellers are in but catch a breather above this key level
VET picks up bids around $0.0825, up 1.40% intraday, during the early Friday. In doing so, the quote respects the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA but keeps the downside break of the previously critical support line stretched from February 28.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook
On the 4-hour chart, the Cardano price has created multiple higher lows, showing the presence of aggressive buyers. However, sellers present along the supply barrier at $1.48 have successfully prevented these swings from passing over.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.