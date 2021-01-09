Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls brace for a bumpy road towards $1400

ETH buyers contemplating the next move higher.

$1400 remains in sight so long as 21-SMA on 4H chart holds.

Overbought conditions on 1D chart point to a brief bullish consolidation

ETH/USD seemingly lacks a clear directional bias while trading around $1200 so far this Saturday, having staged a strong bounce from Friday’s deep correction to sub-$1100 levels.

ETH/USD: Daily chart

As observed in the daily chart, Ethereum has additional room to the upside, with eyes set on the January 14 2018 high at $1419.

However, doji candlesticks formed for the third day in a row have left the buyers unnerved. Further, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in the overbought region, around 88.0, flashing caution for the bulls.

Therefore, the price could enter a period of consolidation around the current levels before the buyers gear up for re-entry. At the moment, there seems to be strong demand around the $12K mark.

Friday’s low of $1063 could be put to test if the corrective pressure mounts.

ETH/USD: Four-hour chart

Narrowing down to the four-hour chart structure, the further upside appears more compelling, as the no. 2 coin has once again managed to defend the critical 21-simple moving average (SMA), which is currently placed at $1194.

It’s worth noting that the price has not closed the candle below the 21-SMA since January 2 2021.

ETH/USD wavers within a potential rising wedge pattern. A breach of the abovementioned crucial support could expose the rising trendline support at $1139, below which Friday’s low remains in sight.

However, a run up towards the rising trendline resistance at $1348 and beyond looks likely, as the RSI points north above the midline, now standing firmer at 59.80.

ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch