Ethereum price is on track to $3,000 following crucial rebound

ETH/USD picks up bids following the pullback from record top.

RSI also returns to normal conditions, joins MACD to favor bulls.

100-bar SMA, two-week-old rising trend line offer key support.

Ethereum bulls shrug off the previous day’s consolidation from the record top while regaining the upside momentum around $1,620 during early Friday.

In doing so, the ETH/USD quote bounces off the previous resistance stretched from January 10.

Other than the latest recovery moves, RSI’s return from the overbought conditions, as well as bullish MACD, also favor the continuation of the current upside.

However, an immediate falling trend line portraying the lower high formation on the four-hour (4H) pattern, around $1,670, challenges the bulls targeting to refresh the record top of $1,699.

It should be noted that the Ethereum buyers are well directed to the $3,000 level but the $2,000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the rally.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated support line, at $1,590 now, will not hesitate to conquer the $1,500 round-figure while directing short-term sellers toward January’s top near $1,480.

Though, any further weakness below $1,480 will be challenged by a confluence of 100-bar SMA and an ascending support line from January 22, currently around $1,350.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish