- Ethereum could capture $100 billion fees from RWA tokenization, says Bitwise.
- Key whales holding 57% of ETH's supply have continued to increase their holdings.
- ETH could rally above $4,300 if it maintains an extended move above its yearly resistance at $4,093.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Tuesday following Bitwise predictions of increased RWA tokenization boosting appeal for the top altcoin. Meanwhile, large whales have continued accumulating ETH in the past month.
Ethereum could power increased RWA tokenization in 2025
In a recent memo to investors, Bitwise Senior Investment Strategist Juan Leon predicted that Ethereum could be the largest benefactor of the recent trend of real-world assets (RWA) tokenization.
Trillion-dollar asset manager BlackRock already boasts $578 million in its BUIDL tokenized Treasury fund, while RWA projects like Ondo Finance have surpassed $600 million in total value locked (TVL). As a result, Bitwise believes that tokenized funds will be a major theme in 2025, with "Ethereum as the driving force behind it."
"[Ethereum] currently holds a commanding 81% market share in tokenized assets, and its long track record and large, distributed validator network gives asset managers confidence in its security and reliability as they migrate assets on-chain," noted Leon.
Additionally, the memo highlighted that the $100 trillion RWA market could contribute fees of over $100 billion annually to Ethereum if it moves on-chain.
"With the incoming pro-crypto SEC expected to provide the regulatory clarity needed to accelerate tokenization, investors who stake a claim on Ethereum now may find themselves handsomely rewarded in the period ahead," Leon concluded.
Meanwhile, Santiment data revealed that Ethereum's key holders have continued accumulating ETH, suggesting strong anticipation for signs of a bullish run.
The data suggests that 104 wallets currently hold at least 100K ETH, which accounts for 57% of the entire ETH in circulation. Notably, these holdings also include DeFi and staking wallets, suggesting that investors may not be looking to sell their tokens anytime soon.
There are currently 104 whale wallets holding at least 100K Ethereum. Their combined holdings currently sit at 57.35% of all existing ETH tokens, currently worth ~$333.1B.— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 17, 2024
Meanwhile, wallets with 100-100K hold their lowest ratio of supply in history, 33.46%. And sub-100 ETH… pic.twitter.com/9qDN3lotQy
Furthermore, Ethereum ETFs continued their streak of inflows, achieving 16 consecutive days of positive flows with a net inflow of $51.1 million on Monday, according to Coinglass data.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rally to $4,380 if it maintains a close above the $4,093 resistance
Ethereum is down 3% after sustaining $48.82 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. The total amount of liquidated long positions accounted for $40.66 million, while short liquidations are at $8.16 million.
The top altcoin has been consolidating within a key rectangle channel in the past seven days after testing and failing to sustain a move above its yearly high resistance at $4,093.
ETH/USDT hourly chart
A sustained breakout above this level could see ETH rally toward $4,380. However, a breach of the support level near $3,820 could see a decline toward the support level near $3,550.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level, indicating bullish sentiment is waning. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold region. Historically, prices have quickly recovered when the Stoch on the hourly chart enters the oversold region.
A daily candlestick close below $3,550 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC nosedives below $95,000 as spot ETFs record highest daily outflow since launch
Bitcoin price continues to edge down, trading below $95,000 on Friday after declining more than 9% this week. Bitcoin US spot ETFs recorded the highest single-day outflow on Thursday since their launch in January.
Bitcoin crashes to $96,000, altcoins bleed: Top trades for sidelined buyers
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under the $100,000 milestone and touched the $96,000 level briefly on Friday, a sharp decline that has also hit hard prices of other altcoins and particularly meme coins.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL’s technical outlook and on-chain metrics hint at a double-digit correction
Solana (SOL) price trades in red below $194 on Friday after declining more than 13% this week. The recent downturn has led to $38 million in total liquidations, with over $33 million coming from long positions.
SEC approves Hashdex and Franklin Templeton's combined Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETFs
The SEC approved Hashdex's proposal for a crypto index ETF. The ETF currently features Bitcoin and Ethereum, with possible additions in the future. The agency also approved Franklin Templeton's amendment to its Cboe BZX for a crypto index ETF.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin (BTC) price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.