Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD settles above $230; is $250 still possible before the end of June?

- Ethereum is seeking higher support; preferably above $230 even as consolidation takes over.
- ETH/USD is generally in the hands of the bulls as observed from the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA.
Ethereum suffered greatly at the hands of the bears in the last couple of days. The second-largest cryptocurrency made a run for $250. However, due to an increase and the frequency of the selling pressure at the level, ETH/USD spiraled massively. Bulls were only able to catch their breath at $227, owing to the buying pressure at the 50-day SMA ($223.33).
Meanwhile, Ether has a market value of $232 at the time of writing. The push over the last 12 hours has been to keep the price above $230. Establishing support above this level would allow buyers to regain control of the price without the fear of another devastating free-fall. Gains above $240 and eventually $250 remain the bulls’ goal for the remaining days before June ends.
For now, the technical picture shows Ethereum has the potential to hold above $230 in favor of a period of consolidation. The RSI in this case is moving sidelong at 50 (average level). Moreover, the MACD puts emphasis on the possibility of the sideways trend taking precedence in the near term.
Generally, the technical picture is in the hands of the bulls, although consolidation carries more weight. For instance, the 50-day SMA gap above the longer-term 200-day SMA continues to widen. This clearly shows that the likely winners of the tug of war are the bulls.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and ...
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bounces from $227 and holds the daily uptrend
This is the second bullish reversal candlestick formed by Ethereum. The pattern can be seen on June 15 as well, where ETH/USD did get a decent amount of continuation ...
LTC/USD needs to recover above $43.50 to improve the short-term picture
Litecoin (LTC) dropped to the intraday low of $41.61 and recovered to $42.63 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with other digital assets, swept by a massive bearish wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.