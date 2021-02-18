Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH on the verge of a massive upswing to $2,800

- Ethereum price has been trading in an ascending wedge pattern since the beginning of 2021.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a massive 44% breakout to new all-time highs.
- Only one key resistance level separates Ethereum from $2,800.
Ethereum price has been underperforming in comparison to other major coins like Bitcoin or BNB. Investors are concerned about high gas fees, but most projects are still built on top of Ethereum. On-chain metrics show that ETH is still poised for another leg up.
Ethereum price on the brink of reaching $2,800
The most significant pattern for Ethereum is the ascending wedge formed on the 12-hour chart since the beginning of 2021. The upper trendline resistance has rejected the price more than a dozen times in the past two months.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
A clear breakout above the upper boundary would be significant. Bulls want to see a 12-hour candlestick close above the resistance trendline to confirm a breakout, which could push Ethereum price up to $2,800, a 44% move.
ETH Holders Distribution
At the time of writing, the ETH2 deposit contract holds 3.156 million ETH coins worth more than $6 billion. At the same time, more whales have joined the network in the past two weeks.
The number of large holders with 100,000 to 1,000,000 ETH coins has increased from 154 on February 12 to 160 currently, which indicates they believe Ethereum is bound to rise higher in the near future.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
However, the upper resistance trendline of the ascending wedge is robust and likely to reject Ethereum price once again. This would result in ETH dropping towards the lower boundary at around $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk may finally endorse Dogecoin as whales concentration woes are over
Dogecoin price has endured a healthy correction to a critical support level. Now, a confluence of bullish indications suggests that the DOGE might be due for new all-time highs.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple is on the verge of a 35% upswing to $0.72
XRP price is forming a bull flag pattern on the 4-hour chart, indicating that a breakout is underway. If Ripple manages to break out of the resistance at $0.56, then a 35% upswing seems likely.
FIL eyes up $50 target if this critical level cracks
On February 8, Filecoin price had a massive 110% rally in just two days hitting $51.96 and eventually another all-time high at $53 that didn't see any kind of continuation moves.
Ethereum reaching for $2,000, as selected altcoins breakout
The cryptocurrency market is dotted green and red, with selected altcoins posting incredible gains. Ethereum is eyeing $2,000 after stepping above $1,900 for the first time in history.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.