Ethereum price today: $2,500

Ethereum price stabilizes after retesting its daily support level of $2,461; a firm close below would suggest a decline ahead.

Lookonchain data shows ETH’s ICO participant sold 3,000 ETH on Thursday.

Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows holders booking some profits.

Ethereum (ETH) stabilizes at around $2,500 on Thursday after declining to retest its key support level of $2,461 on Wednesday; a close below this level would suggest a decline ahead. Early investor in ETH’s ICO (Initial Coin Offering) and holders booking profits further support this weakness in recent price action.

Ethereum holders realize gains

Lookonchain data shows that an Ethereum ICO participant sold 3,000 ETH worth $7.64 million on Thursday. The last time this whale sold 7,000 ETH, $24.28 million, was on July 1, after which the price of ETH dropped nearly 15%. The whale still holds 37,070 ETH worth $93.8 million.

An #Ethereum ICO participant sold 3K $ETH($7.64M) again 55 mins ago.



The last time this whale sold 7K $ETH($24.28M) was on July 1, after which the price of $ETH dropped nearly 15%.



This whale received 254,908 $ETH during the ICO(initial cost was $79K, now worth $646M), and… pic.twitter.com/iAZEVDKmkf — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 24, 2024

Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) shows holders booking some profits. This indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin's on-chain transaction volume. Strong spikes in a coin's NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin's holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.

In ETH's case, the NPL indicator rose from 23.67 million to 44.46 million from Saturday to Tuesday. This uptick indicates that the holders were, on average, taking profits.

Ethereum Network Realized Profit/Loss chart. Source: Santiment

Ethereum Price Forecast: Dips below $2,500

Ethereum price broke and closed below the 50-day EMA at $2,560 on Wednesday after encountering resistance near a descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs from the end of May) earlier in the week. However, it rebounded after retesting its daily support level of $2,461 and stabilizes slightly above $2,500 on Thursday.

If ETH breaks and closes below the $2,461 support level, it could decline over 12% to retest its September 6 low of $2,149.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart declines and trades at 48, below its neutral level of 50, indicating increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH raises and closes above the 50-day EMA at $2,560, it could rally to retest its Monday high of $2,769.