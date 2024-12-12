Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see new all-time high above $5,000, on-chain data signals bullish momentum

Ethereum price today: $3,870
- Ethereum ETFs' recent consistent inflows could push ETH to new highs just as Bitcoin ETFs did Bitcoin's.
- Increased network activity has driven up the fees burned on Ethereum, leading to a contraction in the growing ETH supply.
- Ethereum needs to overcome the selling pressure near the $4,000 psychological level.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Thursday as it aims to tackle the selling pressure near the $4,000 psychological level. On-chain data shows that ETH has begun seeing increased bullish momentum, which could push its price to a new all-time high above $5,000.
Ethereum ETF flows and increased network activity could boost ETH to new all-time high
In a report on Wednesday, CryptoQuant's analyst highlighted that Ethereum could rally above $5,000 if its developing demand and supply dynamics continue.
Since reaching a low of 2.716 million ETH in September, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed significant growth, rising to a record high of 3.43 million ETH. "This trend could have far-reaching implications for Ethereum's price dynamics, as sustained buying pressure from ETFs may contribute to upward price momentum," noted CryptoQuant's analyst.
Ethereum ETFs Historical Holdings
Considering Bitcoin's charge to new all-time highs since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, Ethereum could soon get its own share of similar bullish sentiments as its recent ETF flows mark the first time the products are seeing sustained inflows.
Notably, ETH ETFs recorded $102 million in inflows on Wednesday, extending their streak of positive flows to 13 consecutive days.
Meanwhile, Ethereum network activity has seen a notable uptick in 2024, with total daily transactions rising to between 6.5 and 7.5 million, up from 5 million in the previous year. The total number of contract calls on the Main chain has also seen a similar rise in 2024.
The heightened network activity has helped boost the amount of ETH burned via transaction fees, rising from 80 ETH on August 30 to 2.7K ETH in December, per CryptoQuant data. This has calmed the rate of ETH supply growth — which accelerated after the Dencun upgrade in March — in the past few months.
Ethereum Total Supply and Fees Burned
In conclusion, the analysts noted that valuation metrics based on ETH's realized price indicate that the top altcoin could grow to an upper limit of $5,200 in the current market cycle.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces a major hurdle near the $4,000 psychological level
Ethereum is up 1% after sustaining $57.17 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. The total liquidated long positions are $26.4 million, while short liquidations accounted for $30.77 million.
The top altcoin has moved above the upper boundary of a key descending trendline. If it continues rising, it faces a major hurdle near the $4,000 psychological level, where it had previously seen high selling pressure.
ETH/USDT daily chart
A move above $4,093 will see ETH setting a new yearly high. However, a rejection could send its price toward the $3,550 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator momentum indicators are above their neutral levels, indicating dominant bullish sentiment.
A daily candlestick close below $3,550 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink surges amid World Liberty purchase, Emirates NBD partnership and CCIP launch on Ronin network
Chainlink price surges around 15% on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021. The rally was fueled by the Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial purchase of 41,335 LINK tokens worth $1 million on Thursday.
Ethereum, Chainlink and Aave rally after Donald Trump’s World Liberty buys $12 million worth of tokens
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform, World Liberty Financial (WFLI), spent $12 million on Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Aave (AAVE) on Thursday, sparking a 2% rise in ETH and over 20% rallies in LINK and AAVE.
Sui hits new all-time high of $4.9 as Backpack integration sparks $466 million DEX volume surge
Sui price reaches a new all-time high of $4.9 on Thursday after increasing more than 20% in the previous week. The rally was fueled by the announcement that the Backpack exchange and wallet integration with SUI and DEX volume reached record levels.
XRP investors realized $800 million in profits amid signs of massive rally to $4.75
Ripple's XRP continued its rally on Wednesday as it looks to test the upper boundary of a key flag channel. Following the recent price rise, investors booked profits worth nearly $800 million while options traders bet on the remittance-based token hitting the $5 mark.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.