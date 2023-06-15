- Ethereum price is trading at $1,650 after declining by nearly 11% this week.
- Long-term holders were observed moving their supply around just as the Fed denied raising interest rates for the first time in a year.
- Institutions are expected to be the long-term holders that moved the supply as they already have been skeptical this month in regards to ETH.
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month. This bearishness is impacting the institutions the most, who are seeing fit to step back for now instead of keeping their hopes up for a recovery.
Ethereum price at a three-month low
Ethereum price slipped further on this week’s charts after losing the support of the $1,700 mark. Following the regulatory crackdown against Binance and Coinbase, the crypto market took a hit as the Fed kept the interest rate unchanged at 5% to 5.25%.
The status quo from the Fed should have resulted in a boost in the crypto market’s performance. However, the proclamation of two more rate hikes in the upcoming policies this year led to ETH falling by almost 11% in the span of a week, bringing it closer to the March lows of $1,431.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
This seems to have spooked ETH holders significantly, as one of the most loyal cohorts of the cryptocurrency exhibited skepticism this week. The long-term holders that have had their supply untouched for a period of more than 12 months moved their supply this week. In doing so, they marked a spike in the coin age consumed which is a bearish sign for the altcoin during weak markets.
Ethereum age consumed
By the looks of it, this could have been an institutional move, as the spike took place just before the Fed scaled back on the proposition of raising interest rates. As it is, institutional investors have been dismayed, and this was visible in the outflows registered for the week ending June 9.
Ethereum outflows worth nearly $35.6 million were registered for the week ending June 9. These outflows ended up accounting for close to half the total outflows registered year to date in the case of ETH. Thus institutions might take a while to get back on the bullish side as, for now, a price recovery could be a while.
Institutional investors' net flows
Not much selling was observed by the long-term holders, however, despite a significant amount of supply being moved around. These investors dominate about 73% of the entire circulating supply of ETH, which has remained mostly unchanged despite the volatility this week.
Ethereum supply distirbution
Thus, ETH still largely has its investors’ support which could waver if the second-generation cryptocurrency ends up at the aforementioned March lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies defying negative sentiment after Fed's hawkish pause: UNI, ALGO and Terra LUNA Classic
Crypto prices declined sharply in response to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes but some assets such as Uniswap (UNI), Algorand (ALGO) and Terra Classic (LUNC) shrugged off the broader market sell-off.
The crypto market gives back March rally
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $1,021 trillion, its lowest level since mid-March when cryptocurrencies rallied on concerns about US banks. There is likely to be a reversal now that crypto exchanges have become a target for regulators and the banking system has managed to avoid any new high-profile failures.
XRP price crashes by 8% after the release of Hinman documents
XRP price is currently the focus of the crypto market as the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit took a turn in favor of the altcoin this week. The release of the Hinman documents raised questions against the SEC. The impact of this situation on the token’s price action was expected to be bullish, but fear of uncertainity looming over investors led to a decline instead.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.