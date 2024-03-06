Ethereum price beats crypto market bloodbath nearly a week away from Dencun upgrade

- Ethereum price rallied over 5% on Wednesday despite the crypto market correction led by Bitcoin price decline.
- Ethereum Dencun upgrade,scheduled for March 13, is expected to lower transaction costs for Layer 2 chains.
- Staked Ethereum climbed to $118 billion, as ETH holders prepare for EIP-4844 arrival on the mainnet.
Ethereum (ETH) price climbed on Wednesday while several other cryptocurrencies wiped out their recent gains following Bitcoin’s price rally and its subsequent pullbackon Tuesday. Ether resumed its recent uptrend towards the psychological $4,000 target despite mass profit-taking by holders.
The Dencun upgrade, a key technical development on the Ethereum mainnet, is scheduled to go live on March 13. The upgrade marks an important milestone for Layer 2 chains and rollups.
Also read: Ethereum price poised for gains as Dencun upgrade goes live on the testnet
Ethereum gears up for gains ahead of Dencun upgrade
The Dencun upgrade is the most significant upgrade for the Ethereum blockchain since the Merge, where the chain shifted its consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Developers have set March 13 as the date for Dencun’s mainnet release.
The upgrade is popular for its “proto-danksharding,” a feature through which the chain uses blobs, which reduce the burden on the underlying blockchain and lowers costs for Layer 2 chains and rollups that depend on the Ethereum chain. This is possible with EIP-4844, one of the key Ethereum Improvement Proposals that is part of the Dencun upgrade.
With the successful completion of the Sepolia and Holesky testsnets, Dencun is ready for its deployment and smooth implementation on the Ethereum mainnet.
The Dencun upgrade, also known as a hard fork, will trigger when Ether’s blockchain reaches the slot 8626176.This is expected to occur at 13:55 GMT on March 13.
Dencun upgrade, a game changer for Layer 2 chains
Dencun has significant implications for Layer 2 chains. The development upgrade is packed with EIPs to enhance scalability by processing transactions off-chain while offering L2 protocols the security of the Ethereum mainnet.
The key EIPs in the Dencun upgrade are EIP-1153, EIP-4788, EIP-5656, EIP-6780, EIP-7044, EIP-7045, EIP-7514, and EIP-7516. These improvement proposals are set to facilitate the expansion of operations in Layer 2 protocols.
Existing Rollup technologies like Arbitrum, zkSync, StarkWare, and Optimism heavily utilize the Ethereum mainnet for security, so these projects stand to benefit from the upgrade. This is expected to drive further adoption and boost these projects’ utility.
Ethereum price inches closer to $4,000 target
Ethereum price is $3,819 at the time of writing. The altcoin is rallying towards its psychologically important $4,000 target on Wednesday after Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high on Tuesday. Both coins are highly correlated, with the three-month correlation co-efficient at 0.95.
The value of staked Ether has climbed to $118 billion as of Wednesday, further reduces the circulating supply of the altcoin and paving the way for the rally to continue. Despite consistent profit taking – $1.969 billion since the beginning of March, according to data from Santiment –, the altcoin has climbed higher and has no significant resistance in its path to $4,000.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support Ethereum’s gains.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 23.6% Fibonacci resistance at $3,432 could invalidate Ethereum’s bullish thesis. In the event of a decline, ETH price could nosedive to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $3,190.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum community passes proposal for Atlas to support Ethereum’s Dencun and other upgrades
Arbitrum DAO passed a proposal to upgrade its two Layer 2 blockchains to accommodate Ethereum’s upcoming Dencun upgrade. The community passed the proposal, and the chain is now gearing up for low-cost transaction processing on the Ethereum chain.
ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order
Even as cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed following the spectacular nick of Bitcoin price of the $69,000 all-time high, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to oversee the market with a firm hand.
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Almost $521 million in total liquidations as BTC hits new ATH
Bitcoin price recorded a peak of $69,324 on Tuesday only for a short while before a retraction. It is unlikely that BTC will peak at $69K twice, with $70,000 likely to come soon. Almost $200 million shorts have been liquidated against $324 million in long positions.
Solana-based MYRO is an outlier, soars 50% despite meme coins crashing
Cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed after Bitcoin (BTC) shattered its $68,999.99 peak to record a new all-time high of $69,324. However, with this peak, a renowned trader and analyst, @HsakaTrades calls out the whales for pushing price down.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook.