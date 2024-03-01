Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volume surges driven by system upgrades, increasing partnerships

- Ethereum Layer 2 chains have seen a spike in the total value of assets locked in the past thirty days.
- The upcoming Dencun upgrade includes EIP-4844, which is key to cost reduction for Layer 2 chains.
- Partnerships and Ethereum ecosystem upgrades are likely drivers of the Layer 2 narrative in Q1 2024.
Ethereum ecosystem’s scaling solutions, Layer 2 chains, have observed a steady increase in their transaction volume since the beginning of the year. The rising relevance and utility of these Layer 2 chains can be attributed to the upcoming transaction cost decline with the Ethereum ecosystem upgrade and the rising number of relevant partnerships.
Ethereum Layer 2 chains see spikes in transaction volume and TVL
The Total Value Locked (TVL) of assets in zkSync, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, is approaching 750 million. The metric has been in an uptrend in the past 30 days and despite a small decrease in the past 24 hours, the uptrend is consistent.
Other Layer 2 chains, including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism, among others, have observed a similar trend of TVL increase in the same timeframe.
zkSync Daily TVL. Source: TokenTerminal
The rising TVL is a sign of higher adoption and utility of the Layer 2 chains. The likely driver of these gains is the upcoming Ethereum upgrade, Dencun. The upgrade is packed with various Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPS), of which EIP-4844 (also known as proto-danksharding) is key to Layer 2 protocols.
EIP-4844 is expected to introduce “blobs” that reduce the storage burden on the Ethereum mainnet and make fees cheaper for rollups and Layer 2 chains. Dencun upgrade goes live on March 13.
The second catalyst that has sparked the 91% increase in Layer 2 transaction volumes is the partnerships by L2 projects.
Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volumes. Source: IntoTheBlock
Arbitrum recently announced a long-term partnership with Robinhood. This is expected to broaden ARB users’ access to the Web3 ecosystem and onboard Robinhood users, offering them a feature to swap their tokens on Arbitrum-based DEXes.
We’re very excited to announce a long-term collaboration with @RobinhoodApp that will encompass features dedicated to lowering the barrier for onboarding new users into Web3 through #RobinhoodWallet https://t.co/m4s1cjWbKt— Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) February 29, 2024
Another key L2, Metis has announced its strategic partnerships with Chainlink, Eigen Layer, Renzo Protocol and DeFi Kingdoms. These partnerships are focused on making Metis a self-sustainable Layer 2 chain.
