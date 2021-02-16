Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: Lower high on D1 probes ETH bulls eyeing $2,000

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD snaps three-day losing streak following its bounce off $1,725.
  • Successful U-turn from 10-day SMA, rising channel formation test the immediate bearish signals.
  • Channel’s resistance line adds to the upside filters, MACD flashes warning to the buyers.

Ethereum is preparing for a bullish breakout while taking the bids near $1,795 amid the initial Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin rises for the first time in the last four days while attacking the latest lower-high formation on the daily (D1) chart.

Although MACD flashes a bearish signal for the first time in two weeks, the quote’s ability to stay beyond 10-day SMA, also remaining strong inside an ascending trend channel from January 19, favors the ETH/USD bulls.

Hence, an upside break of the nearby resistance line, currently around $1,820, becomes imminent, which in turn will direct the buyers towards the record top marked during the month around $1,878.

It should, however, be noted that the ETH/USD upside past-$1,878 will be probed by the upper line of the stated channel, near $1,940, before directing the rally to the $2,000 threshold.

On the contrary, a downside break of a 10-day SMA level of $1,771 will be tamed by a confluence of 21-day SMA and the lower line of the aforementioned channel, at $1,614 now.

In a case where ETH/USD bears dominate past-$1,614, the $1,600 round-figure will offer an extra filter to the south before confirming the drop towards the monthly low of $1,271.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1794.31
Today Daily Change 14.69
Today Daily Change % 0.83%
Today daily open 1779.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1606.04
Daily SMA50 1313.8
Daily SMA100 937.77
Daily SMA200 660.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1836
Previous Daily Low 1659.93
Previous Weekly High 1868.9
Previous Weekly Low 1493.28
Previous Monthly High 1477.3
Previous Monthly Low 715.22
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1768.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 1681.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1582.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 1504.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 1857.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1934.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 2033.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level

XLM price targets a rebound towards $0.70 after defending critical support level

Stellar climbed above the 26-EMA on the 12-hour chart on January 28 and hasn’t lost the support level since then. In the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, but XLM bulls managed to hold the 26-EMA once again, with a significant 27% rebound.

More Stellar News

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces just one key resistance level before new high to $280

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC faces just one key resistance level before new high to $280

Litecoin faced a significant sell-off in the past 24 hours, like the rest of the market. Nonetheless, bulls bought most of the dip and aim for new highs as they only face one key resistance level before a massive breakout. 

More Litecoin News

XRP price defends key level and gains strength while buyers aim for $0.90

XRP price defends key level and gains strength while buyers aim for $0.90

XRP price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since February 5, gaining new strength and establishing several support levels on the way up. XRP bulls have just defended a key support level and target a significant rebound towards $0.7.

More Ripple News

Dogecoin price could rise to new all-time highs as Elon Musk offers money to help the digital asset

Dogecoin price could rise to new all-time highs as Elon Musk offers money to help the digital asset

Yet again, Elon Musk has tweeted about Dogecoin in what seems to be quite positive for the community. Musk stated that he wants major Dogecoin holders to sell most of their coins in order for Dogecoin to get his full support. 

More Dogecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location