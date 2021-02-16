Ethereum Price Analysis: Lower high on D1 probes ETH bulls eyeing $2,000

- ETH/USD snaps three-day losing streak following its bounce off $1,725.
- Successful U-turn from 10-day SMA, rising channel formation test the immediate bearish signals.
- Channel’s resistance line adds to the upside filters, MACD flashes warning to the buyers.
Ethereum is preparing for a bullish breakout while taking the bids near $1,795 amid the initial Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin rises for the first time in the last four days while attacking the latest lower-high formation on the daily (D1) chart.
Although MACD flashes a bearish signal for the first time in two weeks, the quote’s ability to stay beyond 10-day SMA, also remaining strong inside an ascending trend channel from January 19, favors the ETH/USD bulls.
Hence, an upside break of the nearby resistance line, currently around $1,820, becomes imminent, which in turn will direct the buyers towards the record top marked during the month around $1,878.
It should, however, be noted that the ETH/USD upside past-$1,878 will be probed by the upper line of the stated channel, near $1,940, before directing the rally to the $2,000 threshold.
On the contrary, a downside break of a 10-day SMA level of $1,771 will be tamed by a confluence of 21-day SMA and the lower line of the aforementioned channel, at $1,614 now.
In a case where ETH/USD bears dominate past-$1,614, the $1,600 round-figure will offer an extra filter to the south before confirming the drop towards the monthly low of $1,271.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.31
|Today Daily Change
|14.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83%
|Today daily open
|1779.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1606.04
|Daily SMA50
|1313.8
|Daily SMA100
|937.77
|Daily SMA200
|660.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1836
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1868.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1493.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1477.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|715.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1768.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1681.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1582.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1504.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1857.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2033.17
