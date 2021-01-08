Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH's rising wedge teases short-term pullback

- ETH/USD bounces off intraday low after stepping back from 2018 top the previous day.
- Short-term bearish chart pattern, MACD signals probe bulls.
- 50-bar SMA, two-week-old support line can entertain the bears.
ETH/USD portrays a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, following its pullback from the highest since January 2018. The quote recently bounces off an intraday low of $1,160 but remains pressured with over 3.0% losses since the start.
Other than the bearish formation, MACD also favors the short-term sellers. However, a clear downside break of $1,300 becomes necessary for the ETH/USD bear’s entry.
Following that 50-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line from December 23, respectively around $940 and $820 can return to the charts during the Ethereum fall targeting the previous month’s low near $530.
Alternatively, $1,2.50 and the recent high near $1,300 can test intraday buyers before probing them by the resistance line of the stated rising wedge, at $1,310 now.
In a case where the ETH/USD bulls dominate past-$1,310, the year 2018 peak surrounding $1,420 will be on their radars.
To sum up, the Ethereum bulls are catching a breather and the quote can witness further consolidation of the recent gains if the short-term bearish chart pattern gets confirmed.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1185.76
|Today Daily Change
|-41.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.39%
|Today daily open
|1227.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|785.56
|Daily SMA50
|660.5
|Daily SMA100
|530.13
|Daily SMA200
|431.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1291.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1140
|Previous Weekly High
|759
|Previous Weekly Low
|625.01
|Previous Monthly High
|759
|Previous Monthly Low
|530.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1233.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1198.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1147.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1067.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|995.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1299.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1371.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1451.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
