Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

- ETH/USD is moving within a major trend is still bullish.
- MyEtherWallet integration with Unstoppable Domains allows users to buy crypto domains.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bullish trend and the upside momentum stays strong, however, it is still below the intraday high $189.98. Ethereum's market value reached $20.9 billion while its average daily trading volume is $20.4 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, ETH climbed above daily SMA100 at $185.50, now this barrier serves as local support for the coins. A sustainable move below this level will open up the way to psychological $180.00 followed by the upside trendline from March 13 low (currently at $173.80) and daily SMA200 at $172.30. This area should serve as a backstop and attract new buyers to the market. Otherwise, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on daily SMA50 at $155.75.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the intraday high on approach to psychological $190.00, followed by Thursday's high $194.46. Once this area is passed, ETH/USD will reach $200.00 where new selling pressure may emerge. However, if the upside momentum is strong enough, ETH may experience a strong rally towards the next long-term target created by weekly SMA200 at $248.00 and $250.00.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum wallet integrate Unstoppable Domains solution
Unstoppable Domains has announced integration with MyEtherWallet (MEW) to allow users to buy .crypto domains directly from their ETH wallet. Unstoppable Domains is a company that builds blockchain domain names to simplify cryptocurrency payments and create sites resistant to censorship. Due to the integration with MyEtherWallet, over 1,000,000 monthly active users will get seamless access to the decentralized web.
Unstoppable Domains co-founder, Brad Kam, commented:
Unstoppable Domains is very excited to announce this integration with MyEtherWallet. This integration shows that wallets are becoming much more than just places to store crypto - they are becoming portals to access blockchain products and services.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin mooning to $5 million in just 5 years
The cryptocurrency market is back in the bullish face following a brief downtrend at the beginning of the week. Although 2020 has been a trying month for both the digital assets market and the traditional markets
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovery hits $0.20 barrier, are the bears winning?
Ripple price was able to clear the stubborn resistance at $0.19 after a short consolidation period above $0.18 support. The recovery took place in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge above $7,500 and ...
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye
NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.
ETH/USD bulls relentlessly fight to conquer $200
Ethereum bulls have made it their personal mission to bring down the bearish front at $200. After the reversal from the weekly support at $180, ETH/USD is extending the bullish leg to $190.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.