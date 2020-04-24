Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

ETH/USD is moving within a major trend is still bullish.

MyEtherWallet integration with Unstoppable Domains allows users to buy crypto domains.

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bullish trend and the upside momentum stays strong, however, it is still below the intraday high $189.98. Ethereum's market value reached $20.9 billion while its average daily trading volume is $20.4 billion.

ETH/USD: Technical picture

On the daily chart, ETH climbed above daily SMA100 at $185.50, now this barrier serves as local support for the coins. A sustainable move below this level will open up the way to psychological $180.00 followed by the upside trendline from March 13 low (currently at $173.80) and daily SMA200 at $172.30. This area should serve as a backstop and attract new buyers to the market. Otherwise, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on daily SMA50 at $155.75.

On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the intraday high on approach to psychological $190.00, followed by Thursday's high $194.46. Once this area is passed, ETH/USD will reach $200.00 where new selling pressure may emerge. However, if the upside momentum is strong enough, ETH may experience a strong rally towards the next long-term target created by weekly SMA200 at $248.00 and $250.00.

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum wallet integrate Unstoppable Domains solution

Unstoppable Domains has announced integration with MyEtherWallet (MEW) to allow users to buy .crypto domains directly from their ETH wallet. Unstoppable Domains is a company that builds blockchain domain names to simplify cryptocurrency payments and create sites resistant to censorship. Due to the integration with MyEtherWallet, over 1,000,000 monthly active users will get seamless access to the decentralized web.

Unstoppable Domains co-founder, Brad Kam, commented: