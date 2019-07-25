Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD in recovery mode, gains over 8%

ETH/USD bulls managed to push the price above $220 resistance.
Strong resistance is created by $230-235 area.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.7 billion, is hovering above critical $220,00 рфтвду. The coin tested area above $225.00 during early Asian hours; however, this barrier remains unbroken so far. ETH/USD is moving within a strong bullish channel on the intraday level, in sync with the cryptocurrency market recovery. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $222.13, up over 8% on a day-on-day basis and up 2.5% since the beginning of Thursday.
Ethereum's technical picture
ETH/USD hit the recent low at $200.00 on Wednesday and has been moving upwards ever since.
On the intraday timeframe, ETH/USD is initially supported by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA200 1-hour at $217.30. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $210.00 with SMA50 1-hour located on approach. The critical support is created by psychological $200,00.
On the upside, the initial resistance comes at $225.00. This barrier is protected by a confluence of strong technical indicators including the intraday high and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. We will need to see a sustainable move above this area for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $230.50 (the upper line of the previous channel). Then comes $235.00 (July 29 high).
Considering that the intraday Relative Strength Index (RSI) has come close to an overbought territory and starts reversing down, the short-term downward correction before another bull's wave is a definite possibility.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD trending in an upwards channel formation
