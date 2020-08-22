Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends slide below $400 following Friday's sharp drop

- Ethereum pushed lower after breaking below $400 on Friday.
- A weekly close below $400 could open the door for further losses.
- Critical support seems to have formed near $365.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) closed the first three days of the week in the negative territory and staged a rebound on Thursday. However, the technical correction came to an end on Friday and ETH/USD broke below critical $400 and lost 6.7%. During the first half of the day on Saturday, Ethereum extended its slide to a fresh nine-day low of $379.50 but recovered its losses to turn flat near $389.
Ethereum technical outlook
Ethereum closed the day below the 20-day SMA for the first time in more than a month, suggesting that the near-term outlook is turning bearish. Moreover, ETH/USD broke below $400 (psychological level/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of later-July to mid-August uptrend). Meanwhile, the RSI indicator on the daily chart continued to push lower and is now testing 50.
On the downside, $365 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as the next support ahead of $340 ((Fibonacci 50% retracement) and $325 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a decisive move above $400 could cause the near-term outlook to turn bullish. The 20-day SMA at $405 could be seen as the next technical resistance.
ETH/USD chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
