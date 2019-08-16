Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD currently undervalued and consolidating in a flag formation

ETH/USD is currently priced at $187, as bears crept past the bulls this Friday.

The price has dipped below the 20-day Bollinger band, shows that ETH/USD is presently undervalued.

ETH/USD bulls and bears continued their tug-of-war this Friday with the latter coming out on top. The bears managed to negate the gains the bulls made on Thursday. Currently, the price has gone down from $188.33 to $187, charting a low of $178.40. The hourly chart price breakdown shows us that the price found support on the $181-line and then picked itself back up to $187.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD plunged down this Wednesday and broke below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve. In the process, it had a bearish breakout from the triangle formation and broke below the 20-day Bollinger band as well. Currently, the bulls are trying to fight back inside the Bollinger band to correct the price. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw hints at increasing market volatility.

