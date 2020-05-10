Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH/USD explode to $200 after testing $180?

- Ethereum slumps under several levels including the ascending trendline, $200 and $190 only to find support at $180.
- Ethereum investors quickly exit the pity party, forcing a reversal above $190; all eyes now glued on $200.
Ethereum price plummeted in tandem with Bitcoin’s drop to $8,100. The bearish price action was widespread across the market with the majority of cryptocurrencies posting double-digit gains. Ether is down 8% on the day and exchanging hands at $192. There has been significant growth from the intraday lows at $180.
As investors lick their wounds, they have chosen not to pay attention to the drop instead, keeping buying interest at its peak. For this reason, the trend has turned bullish during the European session. However, holding the bulls back is the low volatility according to the cryptocurrencies live rates table.
The technical picture is generally bearish as shown by the applied indicators on the daily chart. The RSI is seeking stability at 50. A sharp drop from levels at 63.49 increased the sellers’ confidence in the market. The good news is that the buyer congestion at $180 has resulted in a reversal above $190. It is likely that the price action would continue to $200 in the coming sessions. However, buyers are contented with higher support above $190, for now, because it will allow them to focus on other levels at $220 and $250.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
