John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH/USD explode to $200 after testing $180?

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum slumps under several levels including the ascending trendline, $200 and $190 only to find support at $180.
  • Ethereum investors quickly exit the pity party, forcing a reversal above $190; all eyes now glued on $200.

Ethereum price plummeted in tandem with Bitcoin’s drop to $8,100. The bearish price action was widespread across the market with the majority of cryptocurrencies posting double-digit gains. Ether is down 8% on the day and exchanging hands at $192. There has been significant growth from the intraday lows at $180.

As investors lick their wounds, they have chosen not to pay attention to the drop instead, keeping buying interest at its peak. For this reason, the trend has turned bullish during the European session. However, holding the bulls back is the low volatility according to the cryptocurrencies live rates table.

The technical picture is generally bearish as shown by the applied indicators on the daily chart. The RSI is seeking stability at 50. A sharp drop from levels at 63.49 increased the sellers’ confidence in the market. The good news is that the buyer congestion at $180 has resulted in a reversal above $190. It is likely that the price action would continue to $200 in the coming sessions. However, buyers are contented with higher support above $190, for now, because it will allow them to focus on other levels at $220 and $250.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD price chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out

Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out

The campaign chronicle reveals a winner, Bitcoin, and a clear loser, Ripple. Ethereum entrenched itself at the last minute over the 200-period simple average and will have its chance to launch a reconquest campaign against King Bitcoin.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday.

More Ripple News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure.

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund

Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund

Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high).

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location