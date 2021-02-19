It is Ethereum which is on fire now. Yes, it is true that Bitcoin is the religion of the crypto space, but it is actually Ethereum that is winning out of the top three coins. It is up more than 126% YTD, and the recent rally in Ethereum price means that treaders have a big target in their mind.

Currently, Ethereum price is trading 1926, and the psychological resistance for Ethereum is at 2,000. However, breaking this price level is hardly going to be anything exciting for crypto traders because the fact is that Ethereum hasn't doubled its price from its previous all-time high, which it achieved back in 2017. Now, the whisper number that most traders are looking at (when it comes to Ethereum price) is 4,000, and Ethereum has a long way to go there. But given the momentum that we see for Ethereum, it is likely that the currency will be trading near the 2,500 price very soon.

In terms of technical analysis, bulls are in strong control of the price as the price is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 days simple moving average on the daily time frame. The RSI, on the daily frame, is showing that the price is overbought, but this isn't a matter of grave concern for crypto traders as they do know that when it comes to cryptos, the price can stay at this level for a long period.

Chart

THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER

Ethereum price has been underperforming in comparison to other major coins like Bitcoin or BNB. Investors are concerned about high gas fees, but most projects are still built on top of Ethereum. On-chain metrics show that ETH is still poised for another leg up.

It seems that Elon Musk might actually end up endorsing Dogecoin as the concentration of whales isn't as bad as previously believed. The biggest whale is Robinhood which purchased Dogecoin to offer trading to its users in 2018. 

In the past several weeks, many projects built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) have gained a lot of traction. The insanely high fees on Ethereum caused this.

TheGraph has been under consolidation since its new all-time high of $2.88, established on February 12. The digital asset is on the verge of a potential breakout as on-chain metrics show it is a fair buy territory for investors.

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

