Ethereum net exchange deposits hits five-month peak with almost 130,000 ETH flowing to exchanges

Ethereum net exchange deposits have hit a five-month peak, recording up to 127,183 ETH flowing into exchanges.

A positive reading on the Netflows reading is bullish for the altcoin, suggesting traders are buying more than they are selling.

The last time ETH recorded a higher number was in May at 323,260.

Steered by the broader market rally, the second-largest crypto by market capitalization could finally make its way to $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) price was in a consolidation phase for around two months, trapped between $1,748 and $1,591 as its correlation to Bitcoin (BTC) price drew towards the negative. Optimism, or a lack thereof, for exchange-traded funds (ETF) for either assets was the main factor that inspired the wedge as institution players such as Ark Invest pushed to see which product the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve first.

Ethereum netflows hit a five-month peak

Ethereum (ETH) Netflows have hit a five-month peak, with up to 127,183 ETH flowing into exchanges. This is worth approximately $233,380,805 at current rates. The metric shows the difference between tokens entering an exchange minus those leaving exchanges, or rather, the net increase or decrease in exchange’s holdings over time.

The number can either be negative or positive, depending on its position relative to the mean. When it is positive, it is bullish, showing traders are buying more than they are selling. On the other hand, a negative reading on the Netflows metric shows there is more selling than buying, thus favoring the downside.

ETH Netflows