- Ethereum community members favor term 'programmable money' as its new slogan before the approval of ETF S-1 applications.
- Santiment analyst expects Ethereum to continue outperforming Bitcoin following sustained whale accumulation.
- Ethereum bulls seem to be stepping on the brakes as they await more clarity on S-1 applications.
Ethereum (ETH) followed a sideways trend on Tuesday as the crypto community seems to favor the term 'programmable money' as ETH's one-liner. Meanwhile, whales have continued accumulating ETH despite profiting from the recent price spike.
Daily digest market movers: Programmable money & whale accumulation
Ethereum's recent momentum is slowing down as ETF hype appears to be on hold. Here are the latest updates surrounding the largest altcoin:
- Following the approval of spot ETH ETFs, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas suggested that Ethereum needs a simple one-liner like Bitcoin's "digital gold" narrative to penetrate the boomer world. In an X post on Tuesday, he conducted a poll with the top 3 suggestions from the crypto community:
Digital oil
Programmable money
World computer
At the time of writing, programmable money leads the poll with over 50% support.
In response to questions about when the SEC will approve spot ETH ETF S-1 applications, Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, said, "Nobody knows for sure." However, he speculated that the registration may happen within the next few weeks or at a maximum of two to three months.
- In a recent analysis, Santiment analyst @brianq noted that Ethereum whales (wallets with at least 10,000 ETH) have accumulated about 21.39 million ETH in the past 14 months, i.e., 27% more than their initial holdings. @brianq suggested that this is a promising sign as it indicates ETH's price has the potential to continue rising.
ETH whale activity
- Several ETH investors earlier complained of its poor price performance compared to Bitcoin in the past few months. However, the rumors and eventual approval of spot ETH ETF 19b-4 filings helped the largest altcoin outperform Bitcoin in the past month. While whale activity spiking around the same time indicates profit taking, ETH "prices may continue to outperform Bitcoin as long as these 10K+ ETH wallets are still moving north instead of south through this volatility," said @brianq.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum bulls halt momentum
Ethereum is trading around $3,837 on Tuesday as it enters a sideways movement. While current price movement suggests bulls may be running out of steam, it may also indicate a temporary slowdown until the market receives clarity on conversations surrounding the spot ETH ETF S-1 approvals.
ETH needs a catalyst to break past the $4,000 key level, and that may come from optimistic updates surrounding the S-1 approval.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The general crypto market is also trending horizontally, meaning the sideways move isn't peculiar to ETH. The $3,605 support level remains key in case of a potential brief bearish trend.
ETH liquidations show long liquidations at $27.99 million and shorts at $6.03 million in the past 24 hours. This also confirms the brief halt in bullish momentum.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).