Ethereum market overview: ETH/USD defends $170 support; shallow recovery ongoing

- Ethereum dives under $200 and explores the lows towards $170 support.
- Technicals are slightly positive; a key indicator for the ongoing shallow recovery.
Ethereum bled profusely towards the close of the session on Tuesday. The analysis on Wednesday discussed ETH/USD ability to stay above $200 due to the short-term support at $205. However, the analysis did not go as we discussed because Ethereum forcefully breached $200 support area.
The next support target at $190 tried and failed to mitigate the losses which later extended below $180. A low formed at $173.73 above the major support at $170. A recovery price action is underway. ETH/USD is flirting with $180.44 amidst a weak bullish momentum.
The technical picture is slightly positive, for instance, the Relative Strength Index is battling to resurface above the oversold. This follows a drop to levels around 10.5. If the RSI sustains headway toward the average, buyers will have the confidence to push the price towards $200.
Another key indicator is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Following the drop inside the negative zone, the indicator appears to have found balance at -6.72. If the current zero divergence turns positive, Ethereum is likely to trend towards $190 and later scale the levels to $200.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
