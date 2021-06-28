Net outflows from cryptocurrency funds totaled $44 million for the week ending June 25, marking the fourth consecutive week of redemptions.

Investors are exiting digital asset investment products, including funds focused on bitcoin (BTC, +6.26%) and ethereum (ETH, +16.57%), as a wave of negative sentiment weighs on cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum products suffered net outflows of $50 million last week, the largest on record since 2015, according to a report by CoinShares published Monday. The movement marks a reversal from the trend so far in 2021, with Ethereum-focused products having garnered a net of $943 million for the year to date as investors diversified away from bitcoin.