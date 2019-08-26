Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD recovers from Sunday's lows, upside momentum fades away

- A move above $195.80 is needed to mitigate the bearish pressure.
- The significant support is created by a confluence of technical indicators below $186.00.
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.6 has recovered from Sunday’s low of $182.96 and hit the intraday high at $194.20 during early Asian hours. The coin has gained nearly 3% on Monday and stayed unchanged on a day-on-day basis. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering marginally above $191.00
Ethereum’s technical picture
Looking technically, a sustainable move above $190.00 bodes well for ETH bulls. This area strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a 1-hour chart serves as an initial support level that might slow down the downside correction from the intraday high. However, a sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards $189.40 (SMA50 1-hour) and $188.90 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). Critical support lies with $185.60 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). Once below, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on the recent low of $182.96.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by a confluence SMA50 4-hour and SMA200 1-hour on approach to psychological $192.00. We will need to see a sustainable move above this zone for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance is created by the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band and SMA100 4-hour at $195.80.
ETH/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
